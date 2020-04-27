BTS' Suga And IU Set To Release Their Upcoming Single Digitally

While a lot of artists across the world are trying their best to keep their fans entertained by streaming their live performances or sharing re-recorded versions of their previous songs amid the Coronavirus outbreak, BTS' Suga is all set to feature in a South Korean artist's upcoming song. According to the reports, Min Yoon-gi aka Suga collaborated with Lee Ji-Eun, widely known as IU for their upcoming single which will be releasing next month. IU's agency also recently confirmed the news as they shed more details about their collaboration.

BTS' Suga and IU to digitally release their new single

The South Korean actor, singer and songwriter IU's agency, 'Edam Entertainment' recently broke the news that IU will be making her highly-anticipated come back next month with Bangtan Boys' member and rapper Suga. In an interview with a media portal, one of the representatives of the agency stated that IU will be releasing her latest single, digitally, on May 6, 2020. He further added that she will be releasing the music video of the song too on the same day.

Edam Entertainment also revealed that for her upcoming song, she collaborated with BTS' Suga, pointing out that both the artists are of the same age and thus they were able to relate with each other's opinions and formed a unique synergy that reflects in the song. They further revealed that IU has completed the filming of the music video too and added that she had personally participated in each stage of the production process, from composing the music of the song to its lyrics.

On the other hand, Suga is currently basking in the success of the latest studio album by BTS, titled Map of the Soul: 7. The album released on February 21, 2020. Ever since its release, it has managed to top several charts including World Albums, Social 50 and several more.

