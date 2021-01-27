BTS Winter Package 2021: Have A Look At The Preview Featuring The Hit Band

The massive popularity and fan base of BTS needs no introduction at the current moment. With their songs and albums becoming a stellar success worldwide, the South Korean band seems to have established its own brand name. Riding high on the fact that the songs of BTS have appealed to masses all over the world, Big Hit Entertainment has brought to the fans the BTS Winter Package 2021, which is all set to give these fans a personal touch of the band and its journey. Here are more details on what exactly is the BTS Winter Package.

What is BTS Winter Package?

This would be a relatively unknown term for the ones who do not know or haven’t followed the band for long. The BTS Winter Package is simply merchandise consisting of a few items that give an insight to the band along with their songs and journey in the recent past. This merchandise consists of various items such as a DVD, photo book and others which gives a lesser-seen insight to each band members individually and as a group. Now that the basic details of this Winter Package are clear, have a look at some interesting details about the BTS Winter Package 2021.

With the past year having brought several challenges and difficulties for the entire world, fans of BTS had taken solace in their songs, such as Life Goes On. A small preview of BTS Winter Package was shot by the young band members, which give a glimpse of what could be expected in this winter package. An interesting visible contrast in the video can be seen, with a sombre start as the band members look at the camera with a serious look, which is soon followed by light-hearted scenes. The young artists of the band walk on the snowy mountain while holding hands, as they smile and laugh in each other’s’ company.

The preview was reportedly shot at Gangwon-do in South Korea, according to Pinkvilla. While not many specific details are available about the said merchandise, but it is expected to have the usual items in the merchandise, i.e. the photo set, DVD and others that the fans can enjoy. Further details about BTS Winter Package 2021 are expected soon.

