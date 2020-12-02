BTS To Auction Their 'Dynamite' Costume As A Part Of MusiCares Charity Relief

A piece of good news for all the ardent fans of BTS aka Bangtan Boys has now surfaced online. It is reported that the costumes donned by the boy band members in the hit music video Dynamite will be soon up for auction. The revenue raised by this event will be used as a charity for those in the music industry who have been affected due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

BTS’ Dynamite costume for auction

The septet is now giving all their k-pop fans a chance to own their garments. This includes the t-shirts, sneakers, trousers, shirts, hats and all other accessories worn by the group members in the video. The good news came just after the k-pop band earned their first Grammy Award nomination. Their hit song ‘Dynamite’ has been nominated in the Best Pop Duo and Group Performance category. The sale of all the items will be conducted by Julien’s Auctions bosses as a part of the MusiCares Charity Relief Auction.

As per AceShowbiz, Darren Julian, the president and CEO of Julien’s Auctions said in his statement that he cannot think of a better way to highlight the work of MusiCares than with the ‘Dynamite’ auction event from BTS. He also thinks that the world needs their ‘groundbreaking’ music and ‘uplifting messages of hope and optimism’ currently as everyone is facing the COVID-19 pandemic together. As told by Martin Nolan, the executive director of the firm, BTS has never sold any costumes before. Hence, the estimation of collecting around $20,000-$40,000 has been made. The sale will be hosted at Juliens Auctions’ official website on January 29, 2021, at 1 pm E.T.

About Dynamite

Korean pop group BTS grabbed their first Grammy nomination with their hit single Dynamite. The seven-member boy band broke several records with their first song which was entirely recorded in English. Released in August, Dynamite continued to top music charts for several weeks. Along with it, it also broke many YouTube streaming records. The lyrics of the song focuses on celebrating little things that make life valuable. The music video of the song features the boy band taking music influences from the 1970s by including elements like snapping, handclaps, celebratory horns and more.

