If You Loved BTS' 'Dynamite', Here're Some Other K-Pop Songs You Must Listen To

The song Dynamite shot to major popularity after Korean pop band BTS recently released it. The band created history after becoming the first K-pop band to top the Billboard charts. Since then, the band has been dominating the music space with its amazing singles and collective albums. Thus, here are few songs like BTS' Dynamite that deserve a spot on K-pop lovers' list.

K-pop for beginners: Songs similar to BTS' Dynamite

Also Read | BLACKPINK's Latest 'The Album' Poster Boasts Of Outdoor Scenes which are Blackpink's best songs

On by BTS

The band recently released the song ON from their album titled Map of Soul. This song, just like Dynamite, went on to dominate the charts in the US. It was also observed that the song ON went on to break some major records worldwide, according to an article posted by Vogue. The music video too became one of the highest selling points of the song with millions of views. Fans of BTS also mention that the song On serves as a tribute to their 2013 single No as the name offers to be a mirror image of the song's title.

Also Read | From BTS To BLACKPINK, How Well Do You Know K-pop? Test Your Knowledge With This Quiz

Idol ft. Nicki Minaj

This song comes from the BTS album titled Love Yourself: Answer album. The song was praised for its visual delight as it featured a bunch of traditional Korean references and visuals. The video also featured some use of traditional Korean instruments making the song sound quite distinct and unique. The song was further praised as it also featured some African beats.

Also Read | K-pop for beginners: 10 Most Streamed K-pop Boy Groups, Girl Groups And Solo Artists

Blood Sweat Tears

This song came as a surprise to BTS listeners as the band shifted from the peppy numbers to a more intense and mainstream sound. The song, just like Dynamite, dominated the charts for its amazing visuals and stunning beats. The music video for this song is close to six minutes long and features several amazing visuals that make the song quite interesting to listen to.

Also Read | BTS' Videos When The Korean Pop Band Grooved To Desi Bollywood Hits

Fake Love

Fake love is yet another song by BTS to feature in the Top 10 list of Billboard’s Hot 100. The song sounded quite complex at first due to certain factors. However, the lyrics and the central message of the song helped to carry it forward. The grunge rock type aspect set this song apart from the band's other songs with a similar messaging.

Boy with Luv ft. Halsey

This song by BTS and Halsey broke almost all records within the particular music space upon release. The song also became the most viewed song just 24 hours into its music video being released on Youtube. The song has quite a positive message and has an overall cheerful tone to it.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.