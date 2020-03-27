BTS To Reschedule North American Tour After Cancelling Seoul 'Map Of The Soul' Concert

BTS, also known as Bangtan Sonyeondan, released their complete album Map of the Soul:7 on February 21, 2020. The K-pop juggernauts were supposed to perform at the Seoul Olympic Stadium earlier in March. However, after Daegu in South Korea being hit with the novel coronavirus or COVID-19, the band cancelled its three concerts in the country. This was a precautionary move to save thousands from any health scare from coronavirus pandemic. Recently, BTS’ management company BigHit revealed that they are rescheduling the tour in North America as well.

BTS' Map of the Soul North American tour will be rescheduled

After a rapid surge in numbers of cases infected by the novel coronavirus or the COVID-19, representatives at BigHit confirmed that the North American leg of the tour will also be pushed to an impending date. This announcement was made on the management company’s application WeVerse. According to earlier reports, the concert was to begin in the month of April from 25 to June 6, 2020. However, as there is no consistent development with coronavirus pandemic solutions and cases, the safe option is to push the concert. The BTS Map of the Soul Tour in North America tickets will be accepted on the new dates. All the tickets will be accepted according to the statement by the company.

BigHit also revealed that the new dates for BTS concerts will be announced at the earliest as they are looking at the situation thoroughly. They also added that they are in close terms with the authorities over the situation and will only act on it once there is a green flag from them. As per the statement, BigHit is concerned about public health and safety and also the crew of the company.

Until then, Army which is the BTS fandom can enjoy the upcoming episode of Home Fest: James Corden’s Late Late Show Special. The fandom can enjoy from the comfort of their home. Furthermore, they can witness performances from Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, John Legend. The episode is airing on March 30, 2020.

