BTS' V Has The Quirkiest Fashion Sense In The Group, See Pictures

BTS V is undoubtedly one of the most stylish members of the K-pop world. He is known for his baggy and comfort style during casual outings. During special appearances and events, he opts for bold, royal attires that stands out in the crowd. Here are some reasons why BTS V has one of the quirkiest fashion sense.

BTS V has a varied fashion sense:

V is never afraid of donning colours and prints. He is always seen wearing florals and prints on multiple occasions and events. Recently he donned a long overcoat with multicoloured prints and black shirts and pants. The outfit was chosen for the red carpet event of Golden Disc Awards 2020.

One of the quirkiest hairstyles BTS V donned was the green highlights during the HYYH era or the Hwa Yong Yeon Hwa era. He looked ethereal in some of his concept shoots. It is one of BTS V's iconic hairstyles.

BTS V's outdoor casuals include mostly lose fitted outerwear with baggy pants. He sometimes colour coordinates his outfits. BTS V also dons hats and bucket caps in many instances.

BTS V also dons smart casuals for red carpet appearances. One such event was during the 2018 red carpet of Billboard Music Awards. He wore a blazer over a white shirt and black trousers. BTS V also opted for white classic sneakers to complete the entire look.

BTS V also likes donning oversized glasses for his casual or semi-casual looks. He looks dapper yet bold in these quirky glasses. His glasses often keep changing according to outfits

