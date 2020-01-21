The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

BTS' Kim Tae Hyung's Most Fun And Quirky Hair Styles Over The Years

Music

BTS' Kim Tae Hyung is noted for his style and fashion sense. Here is a list of Kim Tae Hyung's most fun and quirky hairstyles that you must check out.

Written By Shrishaila Bhandary | Mumbai | Updated On:
BTS

BTS' V has exceptional style with high-fashion brands and footwear labels in his kitty. He dons these styles with some of the most varied hairdos. With the constant change in hair-colour, it is difficult for any K-pop artist to keep-up with Kim Tae Hyung's hairstyles. We take a look at some of his best hairstyles over the years.

Green highlights

One of the quirkiest hairstyles BTS V donned was the green highlights during the HYYH era or the Hwa Yong Yeon Hwa era. He looked ethereal in some of his concept shoots. It is one of BTS V's iconic hairstyles.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BTS official (@bts.bighitofficial) on

Also Read | BTS' V Has The Quirkiest Fashion Sense In The Group, See Pictures

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BTS official (@bts.bighitofficial) on

Bandana in Not Today

BTS' V opted for a bandana hairdo in Not Today MV with sandy hair colour. He paired this unique style with white bomber jacket and colourful shirts. This is a one of a kind look of BTS Kim Tae Hyung a.k.a. V.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BTS official (@bts.bighitofficial) on

Also Read | BTS' V Simply Puts His Pet Dog In A Bag, #tannie Trends Worldwide!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BTS official (@bts.bighitofficial) on

Wavy black

BTS' V currently dons simple wavy black hair, which almost covers his forehead. Initially, he started with this natural style in the music video Fake Love. BTS' V looks best in the wavy hair.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BTS official (@bts.bighitofficial) on

Also Read | BTS' V Shows Concern Over Taal Eruption In Philippines By Replying To A Filipino Fan

Blue Hair

BTS' V donned blue hair throughout the Boy with Luv era. With contrast pink outfit and bright blue hair, only Kim Tae Hyung or V can pull off such a style statement. He looked the best in a white ensemble with neon shoes.

btsv

Image Credits: Boy With Luv MV YouTube 

bts v

Image Credits: BTS Twitter

Sandy straight

BTS' V has donned several hairstyles, one of which is a sandy straight hairdo. He opted for this throughout the WINGS era. He looked dapper yet trendy in this hairstyle.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BTS official (@bts.bighitofficial) on

Also Read | BTS' V Is Dating Actress Kim Yoo-Jung? K-Pop Fans Can't Stop Speculating About It

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
AL-SALBI NAMED NEW ISIS CHEIF
TDP CHIEF NAIDU RELEASED
PM MODI LAUDS DRAVID AND LAXMAN
LIST OF BJP NATIONAL PRESIDENTS
BONEY ON SHABANA AZMI'S HEALTH
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA