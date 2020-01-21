BTS' Kim Tae Hyung's Most Fun And Quirky Hair Styles Over The Years

BTS' V has exceptional style with high-fashion brands and footwear labels in his kitty. He dons these styles with some of the most varied hairdos. With the constant change in hair-colour, it is difficult for any K-pop artist to keep-up with Kim Tae Hyung's hairstyles. We take a look at some of his best hairstyles over the years.

Green highlights

One of the quirkiest hairstyles BTS V donned was the green highlights during the HYYH era or the Hwa Yong Yeon Hwa era. He looked ethereal in some of his concept shoots. It is one of BTS V's iconic hairstyles.

Bandana in Not Today

BTS' V opted for a bandana hairdo in Not Today MV with sandy hair colour. He paired this unique style with white bomber jacket and colourful shirts. This is a one of a kind look of BTS Kim Tae Hyung a.k.a. V.

Wavy black

BTS' V currently dons simple wavy black hair, which almost covers his forehead. Initially, he started with this natural style in the music video Fake Love. BTS' V looks best in the wavy hair.

Blue Hair

BTS' V donned blue hair throughout the Boy with Luv era. With contrast pink outfit and bright blue hair, only Kim Tae Hyung or V can pull off such a style statement. He looked the best in a white ensemble with neon shoes.

Image Credits: Boy With Luv MV YouTube

Image Credits: BTS Twitter

Sandy straight

BTS' V has donned several hairstyles, one of which is a sandy straight hairdo. He opted for this throughout the WINGS era. He looked dapper yet trendy in this hairstyle.

