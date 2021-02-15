BTS' V Makes An Addition To ARMY's Room, Makes Fans Gush Over His Sentiment

BTS’ V made an addition to the ARMY room ahead of the release of the BTS' latest BE (Essential Edition) and fans are really taken aback by his gesture. V chose to add a record player to the room and his reasoning behind it is really sweet. An animated video reveals his true intentions behind adding a record player to the room. The video got a lot of positive attention from fans all over the world.

A gift from BTS' V

In the video, V gave the reason he chose a record player for the ARMY room and said that the instrument through which one chose to listen to music drastically changed the experience one had with the said music. He went on to say that the feel of a particular piece of music is not the same when one listened to it on speakers or headphones compared to listening to a record player. He said he liked the feel of a record player the most as it made him feel the music more intensely.

He went on to say that he would place the record player on a turntable in the ARMY room. He urged people to get friends over to listen to music, to share the experience as it changed the feel of the music drastically. He asked his fans to always share music with friends to really experience the essence of it. He further added that he would like to hear some smooth jazz music from the record player, something by Sinatra for instance.

Fans retweeted the video and spoke about the sensitivity with which V had spoken about music, and brought out the intense emotions that music had. Some commented on his voice, about its soothing character and the power behind it. They said that his voice was as beautiful as the words and emotions behind them. Yet others commented that Taehyung could see and feel things that others could not perceive.

Taehyung is extremely thoughtful and sees like, at least 50 more layers of meaning to certain things than the rest of us do. I would’ve never looked at branches in array and thought of them the way he did lol. — fatima (@fatimafarha_) February 14, 2021

"Listening to the same song together is like sharing emotions." Taehyung's deep voice and beautiful words #CuratedbyV #뷔 pic.twitter.com/4fc0N1OQrF — ♛ (@sceneryfortae) February 14, 2021

"ARMYs, if you have sth that's weighing on your mind, don't think too deeply. Just do what your heart tells you to do, like those branches that go every which way"



Taehyung is so understanding, his words are always so deep & meaningful#CuratedbyV #뷔 pic.twitter.com/J0qWOPSYJh — ♛ (@sceneryfortae) February 14, 2021

perfect to give warmth on a cold winter day. I was thinking about what object from my house would look good in ARMY's room, and decided on a vase as a gift. It doesn't particularly stand out from my things, there are no elaborate adornments or colors + — TAE TOPIC (@thetaetopic) February 14, 2021

#CuratedByV , taetae and taehyungie are all trending topics on Twitter! pic.twitter.com/rVEw6Kqacq — BTS V UK ❀ (@KTH_UK) February 14, 2021

Many others quoted lines from the videos that spoke to them. The most commonly retweeted line was how music added warmth to a cold day. ARMY’s were really happy to see their favourite Taehyung trending because of the little clip he shared. Other fans made edits to the video to add V in the room as that’s what they would love the most.

