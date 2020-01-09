BTS' V Simply Puts His Pet Dog In A Bag, #tannie Trends Worldwide!

BTS is trending on worldwide Twitter trends, this time not for news or release of any album. It is because of V's pet dog Yeontan. Kim Tae Hyung, known by his stage name V, did put Yeontan in his duffle bag and pose for pictures which were shared on Weverse.

The internet lost its calm and Twitter users are trending the #tannie worldwide. Tan, the pet dog is a black and brown pomeranian who was introduced to the fandom-Army on December 4th, 2017 during Jin’s birthday live video.

Since then, Tan has been a fan favourite pet and is adored by many. Whenever Kim Tae Hyung shares pictures of its pet dog Tan, the pictures become a fan favourite according to reports.

Here are some of the reactions of Yeontan in a bag:

Tannie went To

from this this pic.twitter.com/Pnl5SHhdCH — r𝚘𝚣𝚒𝚒⁷✨ (@gguksanae) January 9, 2020

taehyung really loves carrying tannie around inside his bag 🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/3CHCMd4KTp — ❥ taekook ⁷ (@taekookmoments) January 9, 2020

Just one pic on Weverse and Tannie is trending worldwide, the most powerful dog in the world indeed💜 pic.twitter.com/MyzvnhvuAG — Ann✨◡̈ 💜Tae/95z⁷ (@airbijou) January 9, 2020

Aw taehyung want to bring tannie to their set with him 🥺 pic.twitter.com/KaRVpzfRkd — KTH [BUSY] (@TAEHYUNGNOTE) January 9, 2020

taehyung just be carrying tannie around in his lil bag like that, nah luv i’m devastated, absolutely devastated pic.twitter.com/CpSqY1lauY — 𝚜𝚑𝚊𝚗𝚗𝚘𝚗⁷ 🐯 (@enchanting_tae) January 9, 2020

Trending Emperor Tannie yet again taking over WW trends the second he breathes on SNS. The way we're all whipped for Yeontan 🥺🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/eo8rBbtEFC — Vivacious Violet⁷ (@Vivaciousviole5) January 9, 2020

here's a video of taetae speaking in tiny fonts with tannie to brighten your day pic.twitter.com/OEPzVehYzH — 𝐤 ♡ (@Iovtaejin) January 3, 2020

