The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

BTS' V Simply Puts His Pet Dog In A Bag, #tannie Trends Worldwide!

Music

Every time BTS' V shares a picture or video of his pet dog Yeontan, the pictures create a frenzy. Here is another instance when BTS fandom made #tannie trend.

Written By Shrishaila Bhandary | Mumbai | Updated On:
bts

BTS is trending on worldwide Twitter trends, this time not for news or release of any album. It is because of V's pet dog Yeontan. Kim Tae Hyung, known by his stage name V, did put Yeontan in his duffle bag and pose for pictures which were shared on Weverse.

The internet lost its calm and Twitter users are trending the #tannie worldwide. Tan, the pet dog is a black and brown pomeranian who was introduced to the fandom-Army on December 4th, 2017 during Jin’s birthday live video.

Since then, Tan has been a fan favourite pet and is adored by many. Whenever Kim Tae Hyung shares pictures of its pet dog  Tan, the pictures become a fan favourite according to reports.

Also Read | BTS Rapper RM's International Collaborations You Must Add To Your Playlist

Here are some of the reactions of Yeontan in a bag:

Also Read | K-Pop: Former EXO Artist Tao Mistaken For BTS Bandmember, Here's How He Reacted

Also Read | BTS' Jin Has Purchased A Second Flat In Hannam-The Hill, The Posh New Address Of K-stars

Also Read | 'BTS', 'BLACKPINK' Bag 2 Nominations Each In IHeartRadio Awards 2020!

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
RAPIST FILES CURATIVE PETITION
APARNA YADAV EXTENDS SUPPORT TO NRC
JNU FORMS PANEL TO PROBE VIOLENCE
MBAPPE 'S RABONA CHIP
SC QUESTIONS RATIONALE OF PLEA
FARMER CREATES SEEDLESS LYCHEES