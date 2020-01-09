The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

BTS' Jin Has Purchased A Second Flat In Hannam-The Hill, The Posh New Address Of K-stars

Music

BTS' Jin is reportedly the owner of two homes in Hannam-The Hill, which is a luxe location in the most expensive location in Seoul, South Korea. Read more.

Written By Shrishaila Bhandary | Mumbai | Updated On:
bts

BTS members are multi-billionaires and they are currently residents of one of the most luxurious apartments and bungalow location in Seoul, South Korea which is Hannam-The Hill. The members moved to the complex in Seoul in 2017. Located in the central and most expensive corridors alongside the Han river and Mount Namsan, these complexes have only six hundred units in thirty-two different buildings. Recently, it was reported that BTS member Kim Seok Jin, also known as Jin, purchased a second apartment in the same location which is well known for its celebrity and political residents. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BTS official (@bts.bighitofficial) on

Also Read | Younha's Collaboration With BTS' RM Is Nothing Short Of A Musical Journey, Fans React!

BTS members have one house by the company in the same location. However, recent reports suggest that the group members are investing in individual apartments. K-media reports suggest that BTS’ youngest member had purchased a flat in Trimage Apartments in Sungsoo-dong, which is also known for its celebrity residents including J-hope or Jung Ho Seok of BTS. Adding to this, even Jin has ventured into buying his own apartment in Hannam-The Hill. The 2,200 square feet residence is amounting up to a whopping $3.7 million, according to estate's reports. He reportedly brought this home for his family members. Jin is already an owner of a 2,520 square feet residence in the same location which he invested back in 2018.

A glimpse of the apartments:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ZzzzzZzzZna (@zzzzzzznaa) on

Also Read | BTS Rapper RM's International Collaborations You Must Add To Your Playlist

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 한남아이파크부동산/맹여사복덕방~☆ (@hannamipark) on

Also Read | Jimin Of BTS Is Now Married To This Super Fan From London, Read More

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Designer(LeeJINYONG) (@corbuyong) on

Also Read | BTS Fandom Comes Out With Crazy Theories Since 'Map Of The Soul: 7' New Is Out!

A tour of a sample apartment from Hannam-The Hill:

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
3000 KM ANTI-CAA TOUR
65K POSTERS REMOVED IN SOUTH DELHI: SDMC
JNU FORMS PANEL TO PROBE VIOLENCE
MBAPPE 'S RABONA CHIP
'MILITIAS NOT TO TARGET US TROOPS'
FARMER CREATES SEEDLESS LYCHEES