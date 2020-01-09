BTS' Jin Has Purchased A Second Flat In Hannam-The Hill, The Posh New Address Of K-stars

BTS members are multi-billionaires and they are currently residents of one of the most luxurious apartments and bungalow location in Seoul, South Korea which is Hannam-The Hill. The members moved to the complex in Seoul in 2017. Located in the central and most expensive corridors alongside the Han river and Mount Namsan, these complexes have only six hundred units in thirty-two different buildings. Recently, it was reported that BTS member Kim Seok Jin, also known as Jin, purchased a second apartment in the same location which is well known for its celebrity and political residents.

BTS members have one house by the company in the same location. However, recent reports suggest that the group members are investing in individual apartments. K-media reports suggest that BTS’ youngest member had purchased a flat in Trimage Apartments in Sungsoo-dong, which is also known for its celebrity residents including J-hope or Jung Ho Seok of BTS. Adding to this, even Jin has ventured into buying his own apartment in Hannam-The Hill. The 2,200 square feet residence is amounting up to a whopping $3.7 million, according to estate's reports. He reportedly brought this home for his family members. Jin is already an owner of a 2,520 square feet residence in the same location which he invested back in 2018.

A glimpse of the apartments:

A tour of a sample apartment from Hannam-The Hill:

