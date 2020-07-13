Ajay Devgn's 'Shivaay' Title Track BTS Video Showcases How Devotion Was Fused With Trance

Bolo Har Har Har is one of the few fan-favourite tracks of Bollywood which has been created with the right blend of devotion and trance. The song brings together a number of artists who excel in their particular genre. Before the release of the film, Shivaay, the team had released a ‘making’ video in which the artists involved in creating the piece could be seen be speaking about their contribution and the overall effect of the song. All of them could be seen complimenting Mithoon for composing such a powerful and effective piece.

Making of Bolo Har Har Har from Shivaay

Bolo Har Har Har is the title track from the film Shivaay which released in the year 2016. The song is an ode to Lord Shiva who is regarded as the destroyer in the Hindu mythology, which is why a considerable part of the audience was able to connect with the powerful song. In the making video of the song, which was released as a promotional piece, the artists can be seen coming together and speaking about the significance and meaning of the song. Music composer Mithoon can be seen talking about how Ajay Devgn wanted the energy of the song high, throughout, which is what they tried to do. He also speaks about Sukhwinder Singh’s pivotal role in the piece as the strength in the song brings a special kind of effect to it. Mithoon can also be seen speaking about Mohit Chauhan’s unique style and the zone that he creates through his verse.

Mithoon can also be seen putting special emphasis on rapper Badshaah’s part as he believes he brings the right kind of attitude to the song. On the other hand, Badshah can also be seen expressing gratitude over being able to be a part of this musical journey. Megha Sriram Dalton can be seen chanting meaningful mantras and putting a spell on the listener through her strong and heavy voice. Mithoon also revealed that Megha has been associated with tribal music which helps the piece. Ajay Devgn can be seen talking about the motive of creating a song like Bolo Har Har Har. He reveals that it is not a ‘Bhajan’ but does carry elements of devotion. He also says that the aim was to keep the song relatable, to people of all age groups. Ajay Devgn also adds that he is happy with the outcome as the youth have been tripping on the track as well.

