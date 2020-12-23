BTS' V's Fashion Choices Make Fans Consider Him As A Model For Gucci?

BTS' V or Taehyung has been one of the stylish members of the boy band. He is often seen rocking extravagant outfits and experimenting with his style. According to Cheatsheet, the singer has a special love for the brand Gucci. Taehyung officially has never modelled for the brand, however, the fans of the singer think he may make a good model.

Fans feel that singer Taehyung should model for Gucci

The fans of V look at Taehyung modelling for Gucci as an absolute possibility. Within their fan base, Taehyung has been regarded as many names that associate him to the luxury brand. BTS' V has immense love for Gucci as a brand and is often seen sporting the outfits. This has led to fans calling him nicknames such as “Gucci king”, “The human Gucci”, etc.

The news portal mentioned above also claimed that fans call him “The Walking Gucci” as well due to his love for the brand. Thus the fans believe that it is possible that Taehyung may model for the luxury brand in the near future. A number of K-pop artists in the past have been signed as brand ambassadors for a number of luxury brands. Blackpink for instance became ambassadors for companies like Chanel, Saint Laurent and Dior, according to the news portal.

In terms of fashion, the BTS members are known to experiment with different styles and present themselves in a unique way. From concerts to interviews, the boys are known to have a good sense of fashion which has been loved by their fans. In one of the interviews, Taehyung mentioned that fashion for him is an important aspect of his life. He further added that it means a lot to him and that he gets to think about many things through fashion itself, according to the news portal mentioned above.

The singer's love for fashion is evident as he never fails to express himself through his outfits and unique designs. The BTS group in the past has collaborated with a number of fashion brands including the likes of Fila, Puma and Skechers. The group launched their own line of clothing with the collaboration with these brands and thus fans see Taehyung modelling for Gucci as an absolute possibility, according to the news portal mentioned above.

