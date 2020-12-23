BTS' V's Birthday: Donation Drive To Sand Art, This Is How BTS Army Is Celebrating

BTS' Taehyung aka V will celebrate his 25th birthday on December 30. While the K-pop band is ruling the music industry, the Army isn't sparing any effort to celebrate V's birthday. However, the singer has announced that he has no plans this year, fans have started donation drives under his name. Apart from this, they have even set up streaming goals and will also host cafe events.

Also Read: BTS' V Creates Buzz On Social Media As His Childhood Unseen Pictures Surface Online

Taehyung's Birthday Celebration

BTS Army is all set to celebrate Taehyung's birthday on December 30. With so many initiatives, the Twitter family is making sure that despite the ongoing pandemic, V celebrates his birthday. Let us have a look at what the Army is planning. Check it out:

Also Read: Jimin is hopeful for a Grammys 2021 win, says 'it validates their worthiness as artists'

BTS' Taehyung Donation Drive

V's Vietnamese fans are taking his birthday celebration to another level. While there have been several donation drives and relief funds, his fans in Vietnam have different plans. According to Allkpop, his fans have donated 1230 notebooks and 1,230,000 Vietnamese Dong (55 USD) in cash to an SOS Shelter where orphans and displaced children are taken care of. Ten scholarships worth 3,012,000 VND (130 USD) were also awarded to students studying at Le Quy Don Primary School who have struggled to stay put in their lives. The fan page went on to tweet about the same.

TAEHYUNG BIRTHDAY PROJECT

Inspired by Taehyung's warm heart for children and with the aim of spreading his positive influence to everyone.Fanbase VN implementing 2 volunteer projects to help children in difficult circumstances and orphans on the occasion of Taehyung's birthday ++ pic.twitter.com/CGVfzmSTed — BTS V VIETNAM 🇻🇳 (@KTH_VIETNAM_) December 14, 2020

On the other hand, as per AllKpop, the fanbase in China will be establishing a music academy under Taehyung's name. The academy will be established in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous, China. The fan account VisionOfLove_95 shared pictures on Twitter and talked about the plan of bringing in aspiring singers and musicians and create a space for them to learn. Check it out:

𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎 𝐓𝐚𝐞𝐡𝐲𝐮𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐢𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐝𝐚𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭 #𝟒



Vol가 태형이 이름으로 중국 광시좡족자치구에서 음악학원을 차렸습니다.



태형이의 따뜻한 마음을 더 많은 사람들한테 알려줘, 필요하는 분들께서 조금이나마 도움을 되었으면 합니다!#방탄소년단뷔 #BTSV #뷔 #태형 @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/PtyjPgg7wD — Vol.95 (@visionoflove_95) December 19, 2020

Also Read: BTS' Jungkook wins another "sexiest man of 2020" title; shares with Brad Pitt

Taehyung's TIME Ad

While BTS made their way to TIME magazine as the Entertainer of the Year, the army had other plans. V's Chinese Fanclub @KIMTAEHYUNGBAR prepared a very special gift for him, a birthday Ad. The ad will feature alongside, ‘100 Most Influential People of 2020’. Check it out:

2020 bday support PART 5



📚TIME Magazine bday support

📅Dec.21st



[The first and only bday support for an idol in TIME Magazine ]

[A support in the same periodical featuring the 100 most influential people of the year]



Happy 26th bday!@BTS_twt @bts_bighit #KIMTAEHYUNG pic.twitter.com/q1M6OcpP5p — CHINA Baidu Vbar (@KIMTAEHYUNGBAR_) December 11, 2020

Army adopts European Wolf

BTS' Taehyung's fans have outdone themselves this year, the army went on to adopt a European Wolf named Anja. According to AllKpop, the fans have adopted the wolf via WOLF WATCH UK, which is a non-profit organisation that focuses on rescue, welfare and conservation of wolves around Europe. The fan account @TaeProjects shared the news and also a clip of the wolf. Check it out.

PART 2 of our support for Taehyung's birthday is the charitable adoption of European Wolf Anja, via @WolfWatch_UK whose mission is providing a safe haven for wolves as a conservation sanctuary & have been featured in educational TV documentaries by renowned producers such as BBC. pic.twitter.com/bfzlExf6oU — BTS V Projects 🇬🇧 (@TaeProjects) December 21, 2020

BTS' V's Birthday - Streaming Goals

Every year the army set a streaming goal for the band. On V's birthday, they have decided to steam V's song on Soundcloud, YouTube, Spotify and reach new numbers. One of the songs, 'Winter Bear' on YouTube has to reach 60 million views and on Soundcloud around 135 million plays. According to a fan account, @taebokkiii, the army has created a whole set of songs and their goals. Check it out:

If joining please remember that it'll be use for streaming purposes. 🙏 it'll be a great help aswell if ever taehyung drop his first mixtape 💜 Don't forget the goals for his V-day! 👇pic.twitter.com/5RgBupvddo — TIN-틴⁷🌷 (@taebokkiii) December 22, 2020

Also Read: BTS' V shared heartbreaking update on release of his upcoming mixtape

Indian BTS Army

While BTS army around the world is doing some or the other thing for V's birthday, Indian BTS army will not sit back. The Indian fanbase of the singer has decided to jointly raise funds for both Jin and V's birthday. They will be raising funds for Naz Foundation that focuses on HIV-AIDS. The donation started on November 25 and will end on December 27.

India's Sandman Dasarath Mohanta paid tribute to Taehyung by creating sand art on the beach of Odisha. He is famous for his extraordinary skills of creating art on beach sand. Have a look :

Happy Birthday #Kim_Taehyung May God Bless You...Aftera long effort I did it on the baitarani river of Odisha...I hope it will be reach at you as an amazing surprise .. @Taehyung_india_ https://t.co/eFBMlIZyEx pic.twitter.com/JuSmVdmmHI — Dasarath Mohanta 🇮🇳 (@DasarathMohanta) December 23, 2020

Taehyung, on the other hand, mentioned during the red carpet of 2020 KBS Gayo Daechukje that he misses his fans and wishes to see the ARMY. He also talked about having no plans for his birthday. BTS was supposed to tour in different countries this year but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they had to keep it on hold.

Also Read: BTS gets named as Time's Entertainer of the Year, Fans delighted for the boy band

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.