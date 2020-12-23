Last Updated:

BTS' V's Birthday: Donation Drive To Sand Art, This Is How BTS Army Is Celebrating

BTS' Taehyung will turn 25 on December 30. Although he has no plans for his birthday, the ARMY has spared no efforts for him. Check out what they planned.

Written By
Ruchi Chandrawanshi
bts' taehyung

BTS' Taehyung aka V will celebrate his 25th birthday on December 30. While the K-pop band is ruling the music industry, the Army isn't sparing any effort to celebrate V's birthday. However, the singer has announced that he has no plans this year, fans have started donation drives under his name. Apart from this, they have even set up streaming goals and will also host cafe events. 

Also Read: BTS' V Creates Buzz On Social Media As His Childhood Unseen Pictures Surface Online

Taehyung's Birthday Celebration 

BTS Army is all set to celebrate Taehyung's birthday on December 30. With so many initiatives, the Twitter family is making sure that despite the ongoing pandemic, V celebrates his birthday. Let us have a look at what the Army is planning. Check it out: 

Also Read: Jimin is hopeful for a Grammys 2021 win, says 'it validates their worthiness as artists'

BTS' Taehyung Donation Drive 

V's Vietnamese fans are taking his birthday celebration to another level. While there have been several donation drives and relief funds, his fans in Vietnam have different plans. According to Allkpop, his fans have donated 1230 notebooks and 1,230,000 Vietnamese Dong (55 USD) in cash to an SOS Shelter where orphans and displaced children are taken care of. Ten scholarships worth 3,012,000 VND (130 USD) were also awarded to students studying at Le Quy Don Primary School who have struggled to stay put in their lives. The fan page went on to tweet about the same. 

On the other hand, as per AllKpop, the fanbase in China will be establishing a music academy under Taehyung's name. The academy will be established in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous, China. The fan account VisionOfLove_95 shared pictures on Twitter and talked about the plan of bringing in aspiring singers and musicians and create a space for them to learn. Check it out: 

Also Read: BTS' Jungkook wins another "sexiest man of 2020" title; shares with Brad Pitt

Taehyung's TIME Ad

While BTS made their way to TIME magazine as the Entertainer of the Year, the army had other plans. V's Chinese Fanclub @KIMTAEHYUNGBAR prepared a very special gift for him, a birthday Ad. The ad will feature alongside, ‘100 Most Influential People of 2020’. Check it out: 

 

Army adopts European Wolf

BTS' Taehyung's fans have outdone themselves this year, the army went on to adopt a European Wolf named Anja. According to AllKpop, the fans have adopted the wolf via WOLF WATCH UK, which is a non-profit organisation that focuses on rescue, welfare and conservation of wolves around Europe. The fan account @TaeProjects shared the news and also a clip of the wolf. Check it out. 

 

 

BTS' V's Birthday - Streaming Goals

Every year the army set a streaming goal for the band. On V's birthday, they have decided to steam V's song on Soundcloud, YouTube, Spotify and reach new numbers. One of the songs, 'Winter Bear' on YouTube has to reach 60 million views and on Soundcloud around 135 million plays. According to a fan account, @taebokkiii, the army has created a whole set of songs and their goals. Check it out: 

Also Read: BTS' V shared heartbreaking update on release of his upcoming mixtape

Indian BTS Army

While BTS army around the world is doing some or the other thing for V's birthday, Indian BTS army will not sit back. The Indian fanbase of the singer has decided to jointly raise funds for both Jin and V's birthday. They will be raising funds for Naz Foundation that focuses on HIV-AIDS. The donation started on November 25 and will end on December 27. 

India's Sandman Dasarath Mohanta paid tribute to Taehyung by creating sand art on the beach of Odisha. He is famous for his extraordinary skills of creating art on beach sand. Have a look :

 

Taehyung, on the other hand, mentioned during the red carpet of 2020 KBS Gayo Daechukje that he misses his fans and wishes to see the ARMY. He also talked about having no plans for his birthday. BTS was supposed to tour in different countries this year but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they had to keep it on hold. 

Also Read: BTS gets named as Time's Entertainer of the Year, Fans delighted for the boy band

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND