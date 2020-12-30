BTS' V's Birthday: His Top Solo Songs You Need To Add To Your Playlist

BTS' V aka Taehyung turns 25 on December 30, 2020. He announced that he won't be celebrating his birthday due to the ongoing pandemic. The BTS Army has spared no efforts to make his birthday special. While they are creating donations drive to streaming goals, we have created a playlist of V's songs. Take a look :

V's songs playlist

V was the one who coined the phrase "I purple you", which became the symbol of the band and for their fans. Despite being the vocalist for the band, he has released several solo songs that you need to add in your playlist. It is time to prep for BTS' V's birthday, have a look at the playlist :

Winter Bear

Released in 2019, this marked V's first English lyrics song. The music video was also directed by him. This is one of his songs that is a treat to your ears. This song was proof that V is more than a K-pop singer, he is a photographer too. Watch the video :

Inner Child

Another Solo song of Taehyung, Inner Child released this year. V wrote this song for his younger self and the lyrics will take his fans back to their childhood. RM aka Namjoon helped V to write this song. Watch the video here :

Singularity

This was one of V's songs that went viral without calling the song as a 'solo' song. The band did not release this song as a solo but more like a comeback. The trailer had Taehyung's visuals and track for the video. Check it out :

Stigma

This was the first official solo for V which was released in 2016. Although there isn't any music video, a short film was uploaded on the YouTube channel. It was released prior to BTS' album WINGS.

Someone Like You (Cover)

In 2014, V released the cover song of Someone Like You, originally composed and sung by Adele. He talked about the cover and told his fans that this was a gift from him and that people on Twitter always asked him to sing a cover. So, he decided to sing an emotional song and also direct it by himself. According to AllKpop, he said, "It was a little hard because it was a pop song, but I wanted to let you guys hear because this is the kind of emotional vocals that I wanted~. To be honest, I also recorded 'Sofa' like Jungkook did, but I didn't think we should overlap, so I decided on 'Someone Like You'." Check it out.

Apart from these, V has also sung songs in collaboration with other BTS members. Some include 4'o clock featuring RM, Hug Me ft JHope, Even If I Die, It's U ft Jin and A Daily Song ft Jungkook. He recently surprised his fans with the Christmas Song which was composed by him but was sung by Guide Ft Adora.

