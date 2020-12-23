BTS' V's 25th Birthday: If You Are A True Fan, Take This Quiz Based On V's Trivia

BTS' V aka Kim Tae-hyung is a popular singer and a vocalist of the South Korean boy group BTS. Kim Tae-hyung's birthday is marked on December 30. As wishes are pouring in for the star, let us take a look at BTS' V's birthday quiz. If you are a true fan, answer these questions about BTS' V's life and career on his 25th birthday.
TaeHyung's Birthday Quiz:
Q. 1 BTS' V made his acting debut with a supporting role in THIS historical drama television series. Can you guess the South Korean series name?
- Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth
- Memories of the Alhambra
- Guardian: The Lonely and Great God
- The Producers
Q. 2 What does Kim Tae-hyung's stage name 'V' means for the group?
- V for Vocalist
- V for Virtue
- V for Victory
- None of the above
Q. 3 What was the first song V wrote for BTS?
- Introduction: Youth
- Outro: Circle Room Cyphe
- Hold Me Tight
- Boyz with Fun
Q. 4 What music instrument did V play for three years in middle school?
- Guitar
- Drums
- Piano
- Saxophone
Q. 5 In 2018, BTS' V won an award at the Soompi Awards. Can you guess the category the actor was honoured for?
- Best Choreography
- Best Singer
- Best Idol Actor
- Best Actor
Q. 6 In 2017 he was honoured as the Most Handsome Man in the world in THIS annual list, where he topped TC Candler.
- 100 Most Beautiful Faces of the Year
- 100 Most Handsome Men
- Best Face of the Year
- None of the above
Q. 7 When did BTS' V release his first full solo track, Scenery outside of BTS, through the group's SoundCloud page?
- January 27, 2019
- January 28, 2019
- January 29, 2019
- January 30, 2019
Q. 8 In which university did V enroll, after graduating from Korean Arts High School in 2014?
- New York University
- Global Cyber University
- Yale University
- Seoul National University
Q. 9 BTS' V has younger two siblings. Can you guess the number of brothers and sisters he has?
- Two brothers
- Two sisters
- One brother, one sister
- None of the above
Q. 10 On October 24, the President of South Korea awarded V and the other members of BTS with which medal?
- Cultural Merit medal
- Talent Medal of Korea
- National Foundation Medal
- Exemplary Public Official Medal
Answers to BTS' V's Trivia Questions
- Q. 1 - 1
- Q. 2 - 3
- Q. 3 - 2
- Q. 4 - 4
- Q. 5 - 3
- Q. 6 - 1
- Q. 7 - 4
- Q. 8 - 2
- Q. 9 - 3
- Q. 10 - 1
