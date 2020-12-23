BTS' V's 25th Birthday: If You Are A True Fan, Take This Quiz Based On V's Trivia

BTS' V aka Kim Tae-hyung is a popular singer and a vocalist of the South Korean boy group BTS. Kim Tae-hyung's birthday is marked on December 30. As wishes are pouring in for the star, let us take a look at BTS' V's birthday quiz. If you are a true fan, answer these questions about BTS' V's life and career on his 25th birthday.

TaeHyung's Birthday Quiz:

Q. 1 BTS' V made his acting debut with a supporting role in THIS historical drama television series. Can you guess the South Korean series name?

Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth Memories of the Alhambra Guardian: The Lonely and Great God The Producers

Q. 2 What does Kim Tae-hyung's stage name 'V' means for the group?

V for Vocalist V for Virtue V for Victory None of the above

Q. 3 What was the first song V wrote for BTS?

Introduction: Youth Outro: Circle Room Cyphe Hold Me Tight Boyz with Fun

Q. 4 What music instrument did V play for three years in middle school?

Guitar Drums Piano Saxophone

Q. 5 In 2018, BTS' V won an award at the Soompi Awards. Can you guess the category the actor was honoured for?

Best Choreography Best Singer Best Idol Actor Best Actor

Q. 6 In 2017 he was honoured as the Most Handsome Man in the world in THIS annual list, where he topped TC Candler.

100 Most Beautiful Faces of the Year 100 Most Handsome Men Best Face of the Year None of the above

Q. 7 When did BTS' V release his first full solo track, Scenery outside of BTS, through the group's SoundCloud page?

January 27, 2019 January 28, 2019 January 29, 2019 January 30, 2019

Q. 8 In which university did V enroll, after graduating from Korean Arts High School in 2014?

New York University Global Cyber University Yale University Seoul National University

Q. 9 BTS' V has younger two siblings. Can you guess the number of brothers and sisters he has?

Two brothers Two sisters One brother, one sister None of the above

Q. 10 On October 24, the President of South Korea awarded V and the other members of BTS with which medal?

Cultural Merit medal Talent Medal of Korea National Foundation Medal Exemplary Public Official Medal

Answers to BTS' V's Trivia Questions

Q. 1 - 1

Q. 2 - 3

Q. 3 - 2

Q. 4 - 4

Q. 5 - 3

Q. 6 - 1

Q. 7 - 4

Q. 8 - 2

Q. 9 - 3

Q. 10 - 1

