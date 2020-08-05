EXO's Chen Wishes EXO-L 'Happy 6th Birthday’’ & Fans Welcome Him With Open Arms

K-pop group EXO’s Chen wished his fandom on their 6th anniversary and the reactions from the followers were a mix of both negative and positive ones. The fandom which was officially named on August 5, 2014, got the name EXO-L on the day. The management agency of EXO, that is SM Entertainment, had then revealed the true meaning behind the fandom name and the value of the fan’s presence in the life of EXO boy band.

Also Read | Park Bo Gum Steps In The Shoes Of A Model For Upcoming Drama 'Record Of Youth'

Chen comes out of hiatus to wish fans

In 2014, SME had shared that EXO-L is the fandom name and ‘L’ stands for an abbreviation for "love" in the name. The agency had also revealed the meaning behind the sub-units, Exo-K and Exo-M which means the Korean unit and the Exo-M the Chinese sub-unit respectively. The L in the word also stands for the 12th standing in the alphabetical order. EXO originally had 12 members when they first debuted in 2012.

EXO-L’s were occupied with celebrating the 6th anniversary when the group’s member Chen, whose birth name is Kim Jong-Dae took to the official communication platform of SME that is LYSN. He wrote a message from his account that read, “ Happy Sixth Birthday!” Many fans and followers of the band were surprised after seeing EXO’s Chen’s message.

Here is what he shared:

Also Read | BLACKPINK’s Member’s Favourite Playlist & Song Of All The Members; Here's A List

EXO’s Chen was on a hiatus post his marriage to a non-celebrity girlfriend. He became a father to a baby girl in the early weeks of January 2020. EXO’s Chen had to face severe backlashes and comments from many anti-fans after the news was revealed to the public. He stayed away from the limelight until now and his sudden wish made many fans happy.

While most fans welcomed his wishes with open arms, some anti-fans criticised the singer for ‘marrying too early’, while the group is still active. The K-pop idol was staying away from social media until August 5, 2020, for this very reason, as per reports.

Many fans were happy with EXO's Chen's wishes

Baekhyun greeting on twitter, Junmyeon unexpected instastory, Sehun short but sweet bubble message, Chanyeol L-1485 + EXO-L drawing video on ig & bubble, Jongin 8:05 bubble message, Lay instastory, and Chen lysn greeting. EXO are so precious, we must cherish each one of them 😭 pic.twitter.com/A1iNs2zGFq — 몽상가 세훈☁️ (@reveusehun) August 5, 2020

Also Read | BTS’ 'In The SOOP’s' Teaser Shows Band Members Away From Hustle In The Arms Of Nature

200805 EXO ❤️ EXO-L 6th Anniversary/ Birthday 🎂



Baekhyun Twitter Posts

Suho Instagram Story

Chanyeol Instagram Post

Sehun Bubble Message

Kai Bubble Message

Lay Instagram Story

Chen Lysn Post



❤️ 7/9 ❤️#6YearswithEXOLove#HappyEXOLDay#l_L1485_You @weareoneEXO — ℓoey찬 🍒10억뷰 (@kpoplover727) August 5, 2020

Also Read | Halsey Reveals She 'couldn't Look Into Eyes' Of BTS' Jimin While Filming 'Boy WIth Luv'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.