BTS Perform 'Home' While John Cena Expresses His Love For Band On 'The Tonight Show'

After delivering a dynamic Idol performance with a traditional Korean palace in the backdrop and the members wearing Hanboks, BTS swayed away from tough, rugged from dance performances to a more relaxed, laid back Home performance. BTS members Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, RM, Suga and V participated in Day 2 of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and fans could not have enough of their performance.

Also Read | BTS Boyband Pens Down A Note For Singer Halsey As She Features In 2020 TIME100 List

BTS on Jimmy Fallon's show

BTS is currently on Day two of #BTSWeek on The Tonight Show as so far the members have collaborated in acapella X beatboxing version of Dynamite, a traditional Idol song performance and Home. The group was appreciated for the set, design as well as the creative camera work of BTS on Jimmy Fallon's show. Even though the group is working in Seoul, South Korea, the band is more than missed by Jimmy on the show as expressed by the host while interviewing John Cena.

Also Read | BTS Fortnite Event Time: How To Watch The World Premiere Of Dynamite?

John Cena on BTS

John Cena was on the show to promote Suicide Squad 2, Elbow Grease Fast Friends which is a children's book. During the interview, he explained the entire process of how he fell in love with the concept of BTS. He knew that they were a global act and it was time to know more about the group. However, what stuck to him was the music, which spoke of self-love, confidence and meaningful message for young audiences. During the interview, John also said that BTS fans are not fans of the music, but they are also socially conscious. He added that these fans ‘donate out of pocket’ when the society is in need which is a big deal for any celeb. John also added that their influence is massive and far-reaching.

BTS week on 'The Tonight Show'

BTS on the other hand is quite familiar with John Cena’s fanboying moments. Before the coronavirus crisis when BTS was on the show to promote their song, they had all expressed their wish to meet the 16-time WWE wrestling champion. BTS members were happy to receive the response from John Cena. The Tonight's Show with Jimmy Fallon's India schedule is available on YouTube.

Here are the highlights of BTS week on The Tonight Show Day 2

Also Read | BTS’ Online Concert 'MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E' To Take Place In October

Also Read | BTS Announces New Album Titled ‘BE’-Deluxe Edition; Check Theme, Release Date And More

Promo Image Credits: Screen Grab of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.