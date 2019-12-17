BTS' Kim Tae Hyung Asks Stalkers To Stop Tracing The Band, Says It's 'uncomfortable'!

With popularity comes the pitfalls and one such thing faced by the most popular boyband in the world BTS, is Saesangs, a Korean term for over-obsessed fans. Saesang means private life in the Korean language. BTS member Kim Taehyung, also known by the stage name V, opened up about their awful interactions with Saesangs on VLive, which is an interactive social media platform.

Talking about Saesangs or stalker fans, Kim Tae Hyung mentioned that because of them, the band cannot fly on a normal plane and have to fly on charter or private plans. According to the VLive video, BTS members cannot board a normal flight and relax in their long duration of flights. There are reports of Saesangs recording unauthorised videos and invading the member’s privacy. Kim Tae Hyung also mentioned how they are scared of these people as it is unexpected of what they can do. He says that they want to fly like normal people but it is impossible to do so with Saesangs. They find out the boarding schedule and then try to get seats next to them or in neighbouring seats.

In the world of K-pop, it is not uncommon to have Saesangs. There are listed documents by the companies and police documents with names of Saesangs on it. These lists and their photos are shown to Idols and singers so that they can be aware of the situations. Even BTS has massive security crusading around them for safety. But reports suggest that calling out Saesangs, like the way V did, is uncommon. V mentions that it is time for people to stop with the stalking. Earlier this month, EXO Kai also called out to stalkers and threatened to sue them.

