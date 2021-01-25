Enhypen's Ni-Ki Releases A Dance Cover On BTS Jimin's Song 'Lie', Netizens React

K-pop boy band Enhypen's Ni-Ki recently performed on one of BTS' Jimin's song. On January 24, Ni-ki surprised his fans by releasing a dance video. He is seen performing to Jimin's Lie from the album Wings that was released in 2016. The singer is seen wearing a long white polo shirt with black slacks and shoes. He showed off his dancing skills in the video. Check out the video.

Enhypen's Ni-ki performs on BTS Jimin's Lie

Ni-Ki's video was released on YouTube and currently has more than half a million views. The K-pop band which was formed in 2020 under the label Befit Lab has considered Ni-ki as the main dancer of the group. The video is proof that he is fit for the position. Some of the fans compared the performance of both the artist, whereas others appreciated Ni-Ki for his dancing skills.

The original video which includes Jimin was released as a part of the album's short film. In the video, Jimin portrays the fight between him and his inner self. The song has various metaphors and Jimin's vocal add more to the video. The video starts with him addressing his parents and how he loves them.

The song was released in October 2016 as Jimin's solo song from the album. In later years, the artist also went on to release solo songs named as Into the Serendipity, Promise, and Filter. On December 24, Jimin surprised his fans with a Christmas song that was titled as Christmas Love. Check out the video.

Enhypen

The K-pop band was formed from the survival show I-LAND. The band consists of 7 members and are under the label Belift lab, which is a joint venture of BigHit Entertainment and CJ E&M Entertainment. It consists of members from 2000' liners and consists of Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon, and Ni-ki.

They made their debut with the extended play (EP) Border: Day One on November 30, 2020. They also won "Next Leader" award at 2020 The Fact Music Awards within two weeks of their debut. The band are quite active on their social media, they release individual artist's vlog on YouTube. One of the songs from their album Given-Taken has received over 27 million views on YouTube. Check it out.

