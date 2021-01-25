'Dynamite' By BTS Crosses 800 Million Views On YouTube; Details Inside

BTS has broken a number of records in the world of music in the last few years. Their songs are listened by fans all over the world and their music videos get a large viewership without fail. Among the list of their most popular songs is Dynamite, which seems to have created a tremendous impact on social media. The news has quite recently surfaced that the music video of Dynamite has amassed a massive viewership on YouTube, with over 800 million views received till date. Here are more details on this.

Dynamite by BTS crosses 800 million views on YouTube

Dynamite by BTS has been creating a rather strong impact in the world of music ever since its release last year. With the song having premiered on YouTube in the month of August last year, it has already reached 800 million views to date. This milestone has come after about a month since the song reached 700 million views. It seems that the BTS song has suddenly taken a strong leap on Youtube in the last few weeks. According to Big Hit Entertainment, Dynamite has become the popular band’s sixth music video to have reached this milestone.

The song was sung in English, which is one of the important factors behind the high viewership of the song on Youtube. BTS had recently received their first Grammy nomination for the song in the category of the ‘Best Pop Duo/Group Performance’. The music video of Dynamite had also reached 100 million views in the first day of its release, which was one of the initial milestones of the song, according to Yonhap news agency. This song can be thus regarded as one of the most hit songs of the band in the last few years.

BTS also created a strong impact on Spotify, as it became one of the most-streamed Korean artists and global group in the previous years, by the admission of the streaming giant itself. The most-watched music video of BTS, however, is DNA, with over 1.1 billion views. Dynamite was written by David Stewart and Jessica Agombar, before being finally performed by the band members.

