Lady Gaga And BLACKPINK's Single Takes No. 1 Spot On ITunes In 42 Countries

Lady Gaga and BLACKPINK just dropped a new song called 'Sour Candy' a day earlier to its original release date. The song has already managed to take the top spot on iTunes in 42 countries within a day of its release. 'Sour Candy' is the latest single from Lady Gaga's upcoming album called 'Chromatica'.

'Sour Candy' leaked online?

The '90s inspired pop song by 'Born this Way' singer Lady Gaga and the K-pop band BLACKPINK was leaked online on Twitter the night prior to its release. Many media outlets are reporting that this could have been the reason why the song was released a day earlier. Despite this, the song has managed to reach the number one spot on the iTunes best-selling ranking in 42 countries. The K-pop band BLACKPINK reportedly has never before managed to reach this spot on iTunes before.

About Sour Candy

In an interview with a media outlet, Lady Gaga said that Sour Candy was a song about self-acceptance. She mentioned that the song was an effort to make herself understand that she deserves love despite her past. In another interview similar to Lady Gaga's, BLACKPINK talked about their love for Lady Gaga and her music, they also rejoiced about their number one spot on iTunes with Lady Gaga.

Lady Gaga first talked about her album in 2017, hinting that she might have a new album in a few years, in an interview with an entertainment channel. This got confirmed when Lady Gaga dropped her first single 'Stupid Love' this year and went on to confirm that she would release an entire album for her fans.

Lady Gaga's album 'Chromatics' has a total of 16 tracks, from which three tracks are already released. 'Stupid Love', 'Rain on me' with Ariana Grande, and 'Sour Candy' with BLACKPINK are already released from the album. The album took almost three years as reported. She reportedly has a new single releasing soon this year with the likes of Elton John, Bloodpop, Mark Ronson and many more.

Promo pic Courtesy: Lady Gaga and BLACKPINK's Instagram

