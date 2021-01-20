BTS's RM Achieves A Staggering Score In TOIEC Exam, Has Learned English All By Himself

BTS's RM, aka Kim Nam-Joon, is not just known for his amazing singing and rapping skills but also has a staggering purported IQ of 148. The leader of the Korean boy band BTS took the TOIEC test again this year and his score has proved why he is known as the 'sexy brain' by the BTS Army. Read on to know about RM's TOIEC test score, which is one of the most popular English tests in South Korea.

BTS's RM takes the TOIEC test

According to a report by Korea Boo, the leader of South Korean boy band BTS, Kim Nam-Joon, better known as RM, recently took the TOIEC test, which is the Test of English for International Communications. Most people only take the test to get into foreign universities or apply for jobs overseas, but knowledge-loving RM is one of the few people who like taking English tests for fun.

so ur telling me joon took the TOEIC test and got over 915/990 when south korea's average answer is 670/990 just for fun???? ......BRO HE AINT GOT THAT 148 IQ FOR NOTHING, HIS INTELLIGENCE IS INSANE — leya⁷🍓☀️ (@bngtanislegends) January 19, 2021

Namjoon was born that genius gene, 915/990 just from years of self-learning english by just watching friends on top of contiuning to teach his fellow members is beyond genius. — Jean Ellie (@Eliza_jian) January 19, 2021

......I just wanna borrow his brain for the reminder of my time in college 😂 — Simone❤❤ (@Kenya_Simone17) January 19, 2021

RM has taken the same test before and had then scored 850 out of 990, but this time when RM revealed his score in a live podcast recently, it was a staggering 915 out of 990. It was also stated that the average TOEIC score is around 675 for South Koreans and 500 for the whole world. Another fact about RM is that he learned the English language himself, by watching the popular American sitcom Friends. RM studied in New Zealand when he was 12 years old and that was the first time he took an English language test, called TEPS, which is short for Test of English Proficiency. He received a score of 797 out of 990, putting him in Class 2+. According to the test’s grading system, his best skill was listening, and his score showed an ability to communicate at an advanced level.

BTS' RM's songs

The South Korean rapper, songwriter, and record producer released his first solo mixtape, RM in the year 2015. In October 2018, his second mixtape, Mono, was the highest-charting album by a Korean soloist on the Billboard 200 chart, having peaked at 26. He has appeared in music videos such as Perfect Christmas, Do You, Awakening, Joke, Fantastic, Change among others. He has also recorded songs with artists such as Wale, Younha, Warren G, Gaeko, Krizz Kaliko, MFBTY, Fall Out Boy, Primary, and Lil Nas X.

