BTS's Suga Reunites With The Band In MTV Unplugged Session; Says He 'misses The Fans'

BTS’ Suga has been out of action since quite a while due to his shoulder surgery that took place last year. Since then, he was not seen with his band members as they performed at different shows and gave interviews. The fans of the septet had been repeatedly asking for updates about his comeback and had been eagerly waiting to see him back in action. The singer was finally reunited with his team as he performed in the recent MTV Unplugged show and even spoke a few words about how he missed his fans.

Suga’s return to action was marked by the band’s performance in MTV Unplugged of the song Telepathy, which has been penned by Suga, Jungkook and RM. The performance was followed by a short conversation where the band members shared their experiences and send their regards to the fans. Suga made sure to explain the meaning behind the song, saying that they hadn’t got a chance to be among their fans in person due to the ongoing pandemic and also said that their fans or the ‘Army’ was the inspiration behind it.

Each band member took turns in sharing their thoughts on the current situation and their message for the loyal fans and started by wishing their fans a Happy New Year, referring to the recently passed Chinese New Year. Suga opened up about how he has missed his fans while being out of action and still misses them. The septet reassured their fans that they would continue to work together as a team and keep bringing music for them. In these testing times, the band also said that they would not give up and sent their appreciation and wishes to the ‘Army’.

BTS has created a massive following all over the world and is regarded as one of the leading names of Korean pop music at the moment. They began their journey together back in 2013 and had a successful run ever since. The band has held concerts in all parts of the world and will be next seen in Map of the Soul Tour.

