Calvin Harris' Best Tracks That All EDM Music Fans Must Listen To

Calvin Harris is one of the biggest names in EDM, and his productions have proved to be some of the most successful ones in recent years. The Scottish EDM megastar has also topped Forbes' list of highest-paid DJs for many years. Take a look at some of the best songs of Calvin Harris:

Also Read | Adam Sandler Finds The Positives After Oscar Snub For Uncut Gems

We Found Love (2011)

We Found Love is a massive hit from R&B artist Rihanna. The song was written and produced by Calvin Harris. After the release, it was also featured on his third album 18 Months. The uptempo music also has elements of techno and Europop. The music video for the song was directed by Melina Matsoukas.

Also Read | Expensive Hollywood Movies With Stunning Examples Of CGI Effects

Feel So Close (2012)

Feel So Close was the second single from his third studio album, 18 Months. Harris, who had earlier stated that he quit singing in concerts, returned to singing for this track to have lyrics and be standalone. Feel So Close made its debut at number two on the UK Singles Chart and became his second single to chart on the Billboard Hot 100 in the US after We Found Love.

I Need Your Love (2013)

I Need Your Love is one of his most popular EDM tracks which features English singer Ellie Goulding. The music video had been directed by Emil Nava which depicts the two artists as a romantic couple on a trip to Miami. The song made it to number four on the UK Singles Chart, which made Harris the first artist in UK chart history to attain eight top-10 entries from a single studio album.

Also Read | James Cameron's Highest Grossing Films You Should Definitely Watch Again

Summer (2014)

Summer is the second single from his fourth studio album, Motion which sees Harris make a comeback as a vocalist. The song topped the UK Singles Chart when it came out and peaked at number seven on the Billboard Hot 100. The music video had been directed by Emil Nava and was also nominated for the British Artist Video of the Year at the 2015 Brit Awards.

This Is What You Came For (2016)

This is one of those tracks that has been blowing-up dancefloors all across the globe ever since coming out. Calvin used acoustic instruments as well as electronic ones to give the song a bit of depth and texture to what could otherwise be a pretty standard EDM track. The song also features Rihanna and remains one of Calvin Harris’ biggest hits.

Also Read | Best PC Games You Need To Watch Out For That Are Set To Release In 2020

Image credits: Instagram | Calvin Harris

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.