'The Voice 2020' Shows Battle Between John Legend And Blake Shelton In Election Style

The blind auditions of The Voice have finally begun and tensions already seem to be rising between the judges on winning their favourite contestants to their team. NBC’s The Voice began its new season on Monday, October 19, 2020. And John Legend lost no time getting into the spirit of the election year with a campaign ad attacking rival coach Blake Shelton during the blind auditions.

Early on in the show segment, things got competitive, with not least of that being a minor fight over 38-year-old Bakersfield, Calif. contestant Jim Ranger, who delivered a melodious and convincing version of "Blue Ain't Your Color" by Keith Urban, adding just the right amount of rasp to make the song prance. His version of the song made Legend hit the buzzer and turn right away, followed closely by Gwen Stefani.

Finally, Ranger even got Shelton to turn as well, too. Even though Ranger's family jumped and applauded, it was clear that some tough negotiations were going to take place. The judges applauded and clapped for him after he had finished singing. Ranger then revealed that he was raised by a pastor's father, to which John said, "I was feeling the spirit."

Legend then took the opportunity to show a video to the audience detailing all the lies Shelton had said about his time in the series, cleverly framing it as an election-season-type parody. In the video, John said, "Is it not the time for you to pick a coach you can trust?" He added, "Pick a coach this season that we can all trust... pick John!" The video concluded with John saying, "I'm John Legend and I approve of this message".

Shelton responded to the video saying, "It's worth it to me to lie to these other coaches to get someone on my team like you." After a lot of nervous giggles and tension, Ranger said, "I pick Blake". Watch the video below.

About The Voice 2020

The Voice 2020 is back with The Voice judges John Legend, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, and Kelly Clarkson for the singing reality show. This is the show's return after the pandemic situation of COVID-19 in March plunged the US into lockdown. In their rotating red seats, the judges can be seen once again in a search to find The Voice contestants. The show aired its first episode on October 19, 2020.

