John Holiday On 'The Voice' 2020 Shocks Coaches & Audience With High Pitched Falsetto

John Holiday on The Voice gave a soulful performance which was a shocker for the judges and audiences of The Voice. He sang John Mathis’s song Misty and gave the judges a surprise with the high pitched falsetto.

John Holiday on The Voice 2020

The format of the show doesn’t allow the judges to see who the performer is until they press their buzzer and show interest in them. The coaches were shocked to see a male voice behind the incredibly high falsetto as John Holiday presented Misty by John Mathis. John Legend was the first one to press his buzzer and turn around as soon as he heard the soulful voice and was eager to find out who the singer was. Kelly Clarkson and Gwen Stefani turned around soon after Legend did and even they were shocked to discover that the performer was a male who had such a high-pitched voice.

John Legend, who is often in his competitive mode, had already blocked Kelly from getting this contestant in her team. Clarkson was evidently not happy about not being able to get Holiday on her team. The judges got to know the contestant's name was John Holiday as he introduced himself and then mentioned that he was a 35-year-old opera singer from Texas.

Holiday in his introduction video mentioned that he has enjoyed singing for the longest time and was troubled as a child by peers due to his high-pitched voice. However, he mentioned that he ended up liking his voice and got into opera. He went on to say that as a Black, gay man he wants to use his participation to inspire youngsters especially boys, to achieve their dreams without thinking of their race, skin colour or gender.

As Blake Shelton hadn’t pressed the buzzer, Gwen and Legend were the only two who had to fight to get Holiday on their team. Gwen Stefani praised his voice's retro vibe and mentioned that she would love to coach him. While John Legend took a shot at persuading Holiday by mentioning that "Johns" should stick together and that it would be a pleasure to have Holiday on his team.

John Legend’s pitch apparently made an impression on Holiday as he chose to get on board his team. Legend was overjoyed to have him in his team and expressed this as he said that Holiday was the ‘Best Performer’ he has seen on The Voice. Fans seem to agree with Legend’s statement too.

John Holiday is my most favorite person in the world right now. ❤️ #TheVoice — Pam (@jammer1027) October 20, 2020

John Holiday's voice shocked 😲 me too Kelly! Your shocked face at who the person was was funny and being blocked by John Legend 🤣🤣. What a great ending to the blind auditions. Go John H. & John L #TheVoice — Itina Bivens (@ItinaBivens) October 20, 2020

