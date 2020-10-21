Are Gwen And Blake Still Together? The Lovestruck Couple Are Judges For The Voice S19

A day ago, The Voice Season 19 started airing the blind auditions of the show. Judges including Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, John Legend, and Kelly Clarkson will be seen as the coaches for the Season 19th of the singing competition show. Meanwhile, the fans of the shows are elated to see one of the famous celebrity couples back on the show as coaches. However, some fans are also inquisitive to know about Gwen and Blake together. Are they married or have they broken up? Read on for details when Gwen recently talked about their relationship on the TODAY show.

Are Gwen and Blake Still Together?

Gwen Stefani, who rose to prominence with her song Don't Speak from her band No Doubt's album named Tragic Kingdom, recently celebrated the 25th anniversary of their album release recently on October 10th. On the other hand, the lovable couple has always garnered a lot of attention ever since they started dating each other in 2015. On her recent appearance on the talk show, Gwen Stefani mentioned that they both still like each other a lot, while she doesn't know when they get married. The couple appeared together as judges on the show The Voice on October 19th. To answer the questions of several fans about Are Gwen and Blake still together, the lovestruck couple is indeed very much together.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton relationship timeline

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are one of the power couples of Hollywood as well as the music industry. Gwen met Blake Shelton on the sets of The Voice when she joined as the new judge in 2014. She was replacing Christina Aguilera who was expecting her second child at that time. Things started to get serious for the couple on the sets of The Voice as Blake Shelton frequently made appearances on Gwen Stefani's social media feed. In the following year in July, Shelton filed for a divorce from her former wife, Miranda Lambert, a country singer. Later, Gwen also announced her split from husband of 20 years, Gavin Rossdale. whom she shares three children with. The duo then confirmed the news of their relationship in 2015.

Promo Image courtesy: Gwen Stefani Instagram

