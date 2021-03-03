Camila Cabello's Birthday Special: Top Five Melodies Of The Singer

Camila Cabello celebrates her 24th birthday on March 3, 2021. She is a versatile singer and her music is not just limited to soothing numbers or party tracks. She grabbed the limelight by being a part of a gang Fifth Harmony but later became a solo artist. Camila Cabello's songs have been a huge success and have garnered millions of views online. She has a massive fan following and leaves fans obsessed with her music. On the occasion of Camila Cabello's birthday, here’s a list of the top five songs of the singer.

Camila Cabello's Birthday special

Havana

Havana is recorded by Camila Cabello featuring guest vocals from American rapper Young Thug. The song was released on August 3, 2017. The song reached number one in multiple countries including Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Mexico, the United Kingdom and the U.S., also reaching the top 10 of several other countries. The music video won the Video of the Year award at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, receiving three other nominations. Camila performed Havana at several award shows.

Senorita

Señorita is a song by Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. The song was released on June 21, 2019, and was written by Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Charli XCX, Ali Tamposi and Jack Patterson. Señorita reached number one on the US Billboard Hot 100, as well as thirty-five other countries. The single has won many awards and nominations.

OMG

OMG is sung by Camila Cabello featuring guest vocals from American rapper Quavo. The song was released on August 3, 2017. The song was written by Camila, Charli XCX, Noonie Bao, Sasha Sloan and Quavo. In its first week, OMG entered the top 100 on charts from several countries, including the U.S, UK, Scotland, Australia and Portugal.

Liar

Liar was released on September 5, 2019. The song was written by Camil, Alexandra Tamposi, Andrew Wotman, Jonathan Bellion, Jordan Johnson and Stefan Johnson. The song achieved success internationally.

Shameless

Shameless was released the same day as Liar on September 5, 2019. It is written by Cabello, Alexandra Tamposi, Andrew Wotman, Jonathan Bellion, Jordan Johnson and Stefan Johnson. The song received critical acclaim.

