Kishore Kumar's Birthday: Know About The Iconic Singer's Relationship With Bappi Lahiri

Kishore Kumar is widely regarded as one of the most iconic Indian playback singers of all time. Today, August 4, marks his birth anniversary. From singing soft numbers, romantic songs to peppy numbers, he had ventured into a wide variety of genres. There are several aspects of his life that are still unknown to many of his fans. The relationship he shared with composer Bappi Lahiri, for instance, is widely unknown. Read on to know more details about this story:

Kishore Kumar's relationship with Bappi Lahiri

Many are unaware that Kishore Kumar had nephews who are working in the music industry. The late veteran singer shares a blood relation with Bappi Lahiri. Kishore Kumar is Bappi Lahiri's maternal uncle.

Lahiri was born in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal to parents Aparesh Lahiri and Bansuri Lahiri. Lahiri's parents were popular Bengali singers and are known for their contributions to classical music. He has relations with late singer Kishore Kumar through his mother's side.

Kishore Kumar and Bappi Lahiri have collaborated several times throughout their career. One of the most memorable songs of Bappi Lahiri with Kishore Kumar is Pag Ghunghroo Bandh from the classic movie Namak Halaal, that released in 1982. Other songs are Manzilen Apni Jagah Hai from Sharaabi, which hit the theatres in 1984, Chalate Chalte Mere Ye Geet Yad Rakhana from the film titled Chalte Chalte, released in 1975 and Saason Se Nahi Kadmose Nahi from Mohabbat, released in the year 1987. Their collaboration in Chalte Chale Mere Ye Geet Yad Rakhana gained widespread attention from the fans.

Kishore Kumar won Filmfare Awards for his performances in Pag Ghungroo Baandh and Manzilein Apni Jagah Hain. The songs from the film are composed by Bappi Lahiri. On the other hand, his collaboration with Bappi Lahiri in De De Pyar De, Inteha Ho Gayi, and Log Kehete Hai songs bagged him Filmfare Awards nominations.

Kishore Kumar and Bappi Lahiri also worked in yet another song titled Guru Guru. Composed by Bappi Lahiri, Kishore Kumar and Asha Bhosle sung the song for the film titled Waqt Ki Aawaz. The film features Mithun Chakraborty and Sridevi. Kishore Kumar recorded the song just a day before he passed away.

