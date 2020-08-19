Cardi B Gifts 'WAP' Customised Birkin Bag To Megan Thee Stallion As Token Of Appreciation

After the massive success of the song WAP, Cardi B recently surprised Megan Thee Stallion with a beautiful gift. Cardi B gifted Megan a WAP customised Hermes bag to appreciate her for the collaboration. The latter took to Instagram to share a video unboxing her gift. In the video, Megan Thee Stallion is seen unboxing her gift and is all shocked and surprised to see the bag.

In the video, it can be seen that orange bag features an illustration of Stallion as she appeared in the WAP music video. A white tiger and water droplets are drawn next to her. On the other side of the bag, the words ‘Be someone’ is inscribed with city skylight behind it. The sides of the bag are decorated with colourful money signs and hearts.

Cardi B also wrote a message on the bag for Megan Thee Stallion. Megan shared a picture of the message. The message read, “Thank you Meg, really appreciate you." Megan Thee Stallion shared the pictures and video with the caption, “My manager just walked in and said cardi sent you something ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ not the birkinnnnnnnn ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ thank you frennn omg I can’t believe you ðŸ§¡ðŸ§¡ðŸ§¡ðŸ§¡ðŸ§¡ I wonder what I’m gonna get her ðŸ˜ˆðŸ˜ˆðŸ˜ˆ.” Megan’s fans went gaga as soon as the post was shared and they complimented the duo with words like ‘girl power’ and ‘this is everything" (sic). Take a look at Megan Thee Stallion’s Instagram post.

Cardi B's song WAP ft Megan Thee Stallion

Cardi B's WAP music video released on August 7, 2020. WAP music video explores the iconic duo sporting vibrant coloured ensembles in a fabulous mansion. With roaming tigers, snakes and an indoor pool, the video features an explicit cameo of Kylie Jenner and Normani. Kylie appears donning a gorgeous animal print skinsuit that is attached with a matching cape. Cardi B and Megan can be seen rapping their verses with scintillating moves. Along with their whimsical dance moves, the song WAP has a catchy mid-tempo rhythm that keeps viewers hooked.

The erotic song features Cardi B and Megan walking in and out of multiple rooms throughout the mansion. The picturesque backdrop includes leopard and white tiger-themed set up with green and purple doors. The song is Cardi B’s first as a lead artist since 2019’s Press and the lead single for her second studio album. WAP is also Megan Thee Stallion’s first collaboration after the horrific gun violence incident involving rapper Tory Lanez. Megan was shot multiple times and it is her first project after the recovery.

Watch the video:

