'Wasn’t Trying To Offend': Cardi B Apologises After Backlash For Thanksgiving Celebrations

American rapper Cardi B received a backlash for her Thanksgiving celebrations where she hosted a large gathering amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. She took to her Twitter handle and penned, “12 kids and 25 aduls over the holidays. It was lit!!” which attracted criticism from her followers.

Earlier, the public health officials had urged Americans to limit their Thanksgiving celebrations to a small number of people as the coronavirus cases were increasing. And now, Cardi B has reacted to the online criticism.

Cardi B responds to backlash received for Thanksgiving party

Sorry my bad wasn’t trying to make nobody feel bad.I just had my family in my home for the first time and it felt so good & uplifted me .I spent soo much money getting every1 tested but it felt worth it.I wasnt trying to offend no1. https://t.co/gjGo1JAvnY — iamcardib (@iamcardib) November 29, 2020

Responding to the backlash, the 28-year-old rapper explained that she wasn’t trying to offend anyone and defended herself by explaining that she made sure everyone who attended the celebration was tested beforehand. On November 30, 2020, she tweeted, “Sorry, my bad wasn’t trying to make nobody feel bad. I just had my family in my home for the first time and it felt so good & uplifted me. I spent soo much money getting every1 tested but it felt worth it. I wasn’t trying to offend no1.”

She then wrote, “People be trying too hard to be offended. I wonder how they survive the real world”.

A user responded to her tweet and wrote, “No one is trying too hard. You had 37 people over your house during a pandemic. Even if you don’t think of yourself as a role model many fans will see your Thanksgiving as not taking COVID seriously. Also testing folks alone isn’t going to work. It has a two week incubation period”.

On the same day, she claimed that she and everyone that works with her gets tested four times a week and that even in the middle of the work, they get tested while entering. She wrote, “Me specially and everyone that works around me get tested literally 4 times a week. In the middle of work and Everytime we clock in WE MUST GET TESTED!” A user replied, “Okay good thing that you got tested”.

ME specially and everyone that works around me get tested literally 4 times a https://t.co/RlAcg1X3VD In the middle of work and Everytime we clock in we MUST GET TESTED ! https://t.co/s9N8N1LxeW — iamcardib (@iamcardib) November 29, 2020

The WAP rapper hosted a Thanksgiving party at a restaurant in Notting Hill, west London over the weekend. As per the Coronavirus Act 2020, under the lockdown laws in the UK, police have the power to break up at the gathering and issue fines of upto £10,000 for the breaches of the regulations. Earlier, Rita Ora too received criticism from her fans for hosting a party for her 30th birthday celebration.

