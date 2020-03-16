Cardi B's New Single Release Date Delayed As Coronavirus Continues To Spread

Coronavirus reportedly has taken more than 6,500 lives globally. The spread of the virus has now resulted in the shut down of public places including shopping malls, theatres, gyms and more. Along with this, it has also affected the release of new movies and music videos. Recently, taking to Twitter, popstar Cardi B also revealed that the release of her new single has been delayed.

One of Cardi B’s fans asked her on Twitter when about the release of her new single, to which the star replied that the reason behind the delay of her new single Coronavirus. Have a look at the fan’s tweet here:

You so stank. Where the single ?!? pic.twitter.com/E7c90pBXs1 — fanpage (@CardiData) March 12, 2020

Here’s Cardi B’s reply:

It’s delay due to the virus https://t.co/Pg045h1P2F — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 12, 2020

ALSO READ| Cardi B Rants About Coronavirus, Says She Is Scared Of The Deadly Pandemic; Watch

Here’s one more recent Cardi B tweet about Coronavirus

ALSO READ| BTS Carpool Karaoke Of Finesse Impresses Bruno Mars And Cardi B; See Reactions

The rapper also previously took to Instagram to rant about the deadly virus. In the video, Cardi B is seen saying that she has no idea how the virus originated but now she is scared that it is spreading worldwide. She added that her fans might not get affected by the virus but the repercussions coronavirus will have on the economy will have to be dealt with by all. Cardi B also mentioned how things have become serious and it has left her panicking.

Have a look at Cardi B ranting about coronavirus here:

ALSO READ| Cardi B Gets Notice From Federal Trade Commission Over Instagram Ad; Details Here

Cardi B was also seen getting excited about how she made it to Chinese media. She shared a video of her being happy about it with fans via Instagram. Have a look at it here:

ALSO READ| Katy Perry, Beyonce, Cardi B: Celebs Who Surprised Fans With Their Pregnancy Revelations

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.