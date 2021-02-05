Cardi B Turns 'Spirit Of Ecstasy' In The Steamy Music Video Of 'Up'; Fans Gush 'Iconic'

Five months after releasing the chartbuster dance number WAP, sensational rapper Cardi B has finally dropped her much-awaited rap song UP on YouTube today. After teasing the song's release on social media, it premiered on YouTube earlier today, i.e. February 5, 2021. The music video, directed by Tanu Muino, opens with visuals of the 28-year-old in a cemetery next to a gravestone that reads "RIP 2020".

Cardi B's Up video features her as 'Spirit of Ecstasy'

Along with the release of the song Up on music streaming platforms, Cardi B also dropped the explicitly stunning music video of the much-talked-about rap song on YouTube. The music video of the song features some bold visuals, along with extravagant sets and bougie ensembles, just like her last release WAP. For the unversed, the single Up is said to be from Cardi's highly-anticipated second studio album after debut album Invasion of Privacy, which released back in 2018.

About the music video of Up song, in one of the visuals, Cardi B replaces the bonnet ornament sculpture, Spirit of Ecstacy, of Rolls-Royce with herself in a pearl-white dress with a plunging neckline and a flowy train, paired with white gloves and a statement diamond choker neckpiece. The I Like It hitmaker sets the internet ablaze as she changes between six high-fashion outfits in the music video of the upbeat rap song.

Check out the music video of 'Up' on YouTube below:

Meanwhile, in no time from releasing the music video on YouTube, Cardi B's Up caught netizens attention on social media and ardent fans of the Grammy Award-winning rapper couldn't stop gushing over it. Within an hour from its release, it garnered over 480k views on YT alone with more than 180k likes and 20k comments. Twitter was also abuzz as netizens were all praise about Cardi B and Up's music video on the micro-blogging platform. While one fan tweeted writing, "Damn @iamcardib snapped. #Up music video is visually pleasing and the song is fire Also Cardi looks hot", another wrote, "Up is going to be such a big, big song. It has all the vibesssss. Cardi B always brings it".

