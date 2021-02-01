Cardi B's New Announcement Video Has A 'Kaliyon Ka Chaman' Reference; Watch

Cardi B is known to be extremely popular on social media. The singer is often seen posting tweets and videos while making personal as well as professional announcements and her followers seem to actively respond to her tweets as well. In a recent tweet, she has posted a short video in which she has asked her fans to be ready for an announcement the next day, along with a popular Indian song playing in the background. Have a look at the video along with the reactions given by her fans.

Cardi B reveals about an upcoming announcement

The bold and expressive nature that the singer displays on social media is known to all, at an expense of being brought in the centre of many controversies as well. Her recent video on Twitter shows her walking down the stairs in a stylish outfit, in an attempt to address her followers with her presence. She said that she would be making an announcement the coming day. Interestingly, after Cardi B was done addressing her fans in the video, the famous Hindi song Kaliyon Ka Chaman started playing in the background, even as Cardi B walked away.

I got a announcement to make tomorrow 📢 pic.twitter.com/5pVtJShEgg — iamcardib (@iamcardib) February 1, 2021

CARDI B IS COMING — BigBrimBardi🦚 (@BrimBardi) February 1, 2021

spill the tea — athos (@athosmacri) February 1, 2021

she coming yalllll — PA B LO B 👳🏾🧡 (@tyeilishpt2) February 1, 2021

ALSO READ: Cardi B Calls On Followers For Help In Finding Robbery Suspect: Report

The singer’s loyal fans took no time in sending their excited reactions in their replies to the tweet. Many of the fans in their comments hinted at her return after a break. Some of them were even excitedly asking her to reveal what the announcement was about. Her fans seem to have missed the singer in action and strongly believe that the announcement would be that of a new song or a single by Cardi B.

WE ARE READY pic.twitter.com/WUtVUVRLXx — Cardi’s Birkin Bag ❄️ (@AllaSyd) February 1, 2021

LET’S GO CARDI B IS COMINGpic.twitter.com/udGp7G57j5 — cardi chart data (@cardibchartdata) February 1, 2021

YESSSSSSS CARDI B IS COMING — joão victor (@cardisativa) February 1, 2021

YES QUEEN — biel (@meIaniemylove) February 1, 2021

ALSO READ: Cardi B Goes On A Twitter Rant About Her Acne; Kehlani Comes To The Rescue; Details Inside

The unexpected addition of the hit song from the olden times in the vide, Kaliyon Ka Chaman, would be exciting for the singer’s fans in India. Besides her own singles, Cardi B has also collaborated with several popular artists in hit songs such as Taki Taki, Writing on The Wall and many more. She has also appeared on television shows such as Saturday Night Live and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

ALSO READ: Cardi B's "see-through" Outfit Is Actually A Case Of Optical Illusion; Details Inside

ALSO READ: Cardi B Plans To Write A Song About Her Hardships Of Not Having A Driver's License

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.