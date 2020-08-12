Ayushmann Khurrana Welcomes SC's Verdict On Hindu Women's Inheritance Wholeheartedly

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the several Bollywood actors who are praising the Supreme Court's ruling of women's inheritance rights. The verdict has been passed and it is taking social media by storm. Read on to know more about this story:

Ayushmann Khurrana hails Supreme Court's decision

On August 12, 2020, Ayusshmann Khurrana took to his official social media handle and talked about the recent verdict that has been passed by the Supreme Court. The actor talked about it in the story section of his official social media handle. He said that it is a 'big' and 'necessary' step that he is welcoming whole-heartedly. Here is the post by Khurrana:

It read, "The Supreme Court on Tuesday held that daughters, like sons, have an equal birthright to inherit ancestral property and the amendment to the Hindu Succession Act, 1956 will have retrospective effect. A big step, a necessary step and I welcome this verdict wholeheartedly". ''Retrospective effect" means that it will affect everyone irrespective of the year that they are born in, even if they were born before 2005.

Actor Shraddha Kapoor had also taken to her official social media handle and talked about the same. She captioned it saying, 'it is about time'. According to reports by Bar and Bench, a three-Judge bench was appointed in order to discuss this matter and pass a verdict. This bench included Justice S Abdul Nazeer, Justice Arun Mishra, and Justice M R Shah. Here is the official social media post by Shraddha Kapoor:

On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in the film Gulabo Sitabo that featured him opposite legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan. The film is directed by Shoojit Sircar and produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar. The movie also featured Farrukh Jaffar, Srishti Shrivastava, Vijay Raaz, and Brijendra Kala, among others, in pivotal roles. It was supposed to release in theatres but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film was released on Amazon Prime Video. It was well-received by fans of the actors.

