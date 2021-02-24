Cardi B Reveals Plastic Surgery Procedures Made Her Feel 'confident' And 'vindicated'

Cardi B and Mariah Carey recently sat down for an intimate conversation for the former's Interview cover story. It was in this interview that the WAP rapper opened up about old insecurities and the reason behind her getting plastic surgery. She also said that regardless of what people told her or thought about her, she felt ‘super confident’ and ‘vindicated’ because of her plastic surgeries and nothing or no one could change how she felt about it.

Cardi B and Mariah Carey get candid

Cardi B further told Mariah Carey that when she was growing up, she was really skinny and, in the Bronx, where she lived, women with bigger breasts were appreciated. She recalled boys of her age making fun of her and calling her ‘flat’ and how that always made her feel terrible about herself. Mariah Carey and Cardi b then went on to talk about the effect of peer pressure as comments from her peers made Cardi B feel ugly and underdeveloped. So when she was old enough to be a dancer in a strip club, she started working there and earning her own money. Once she had earned enough, she went and got the breast implants and that made her feel very powerful.

But that was not the end of it for her, she told Carey. By the time she was 20 and she started working in urban strip clubs, she realised that there they had a demand for larger butts. The insecurities about her body came back to her with double the force and she felt inadequate again. She felt as though she was back in high school. So she went and got her butt augmented.

Cardi B also told Mariah Carey that the plastic surgery made her feel like the best version of herself and the person she was now was the result of them. Cardi B also opened up about the issues she had with her hair. She told Carey that because she came from two different races, she had a mixed type of hair. She recalled people in her childhood asking her why she did not have a particular type of hair others of her race did. She was always very 'embarrassed' because of it and tried all kinds of things which ultimately made her hair worse, she recalled. It was only recently that she found a cocktail of home remedies that helped her maintain the quality of her hair and its health. She also shared the recipe for a DIY mask on the interview for all who needed it.

