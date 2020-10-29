'The Voice' Judges Are Left Stunned Over Kanye West's Choir Singer Desz's Performance

The Voice's on-going blind auditions have tensions escalating between the judges to have their favourite contestants in their team. On Monday, October 19, 2020, NBC's The Voice began its new season. And during the recent blind auditions of The Voice, contestant Desiree Washington, aka Desz, closed the night with a stunning performance as she sang "Unbreak My Heart" by Toni Braxton, which got her a four-chair turn from the judges.

However, Desz's The Voice audition was not her first big audition. According to Yahoo, Desz auditioned last year for "this guy on Instagram," only to later learn that she had made Kanye West's choir for his Easter Sunday Service at Coachella in the year 2019. It was also reported that Desz travelled the globe after Coachella with Kanye's choir.

About Desz on The Voice

In her blind audition, Desz's singing managed to get all The Voice judges to turn around. In the video shared by the makers, John Legend, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, and Kelly Clarkson were all stunned by Desz's voice. Kelly and John immediately hit the buzzer as soon as the contestant started singing and turned to see who was behind the voice, and shortly after, Gwen and Blake followed.

As soon as the contestant finished singing, the judges went all out to cheer and congratulate her for her voice and singing talent. Kelly Clarkson could not believe that the singer sang the song as it is very tough to sing it. She also told the contestant that she set the bar high with her singing. The rest of the judges also went on to praise her and tried convincing her to join their respective teams.

Who did Desz pick on The Voice?

The episode ended with Desz deciding whose team to go to. It was announced at the beginning of the next episode that Desz had chosen to go with Team Kelly. Watch the video below.

Also read | 'The Voice 2020' Shows Battle Between John Legend And Blake Shelton In Election Style

Also read | John Legend Takes A Playful Dig At Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton On 'The Voice' Promo

About The Voice 2020

The Voice 2020 is back with The Voice judges John Legend, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and Kelly Clarkson for the singing reality television show. This is the show's return after the pandemic situation in March plunged the US into lockdown. In their rotating seats, The Voice judges can be seen in search of the contestants. The reality show premiered its first episode on October 19, 2020.

Also read | 'The Voice' Is Back With A Fun-filled Preview Of Its Socially-distanced Season, Watch

Also read | Lil Durk Releases New Single 'The Voice'; Calls Himself Chicago's Jay-Z; Watch Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.