Carrie Underwood's 5-year-old Son Makes His Singing Debut In Her Upcoming Album, See Here

Carrie Underwood made her debut in 2005 and 15 years later, her son Isaiah is all set to make his. The five-year-old will be singing in his mother's Christmas album, My Gift collaborating with her for a song. The Christmas special is all set to release on HBO Max. Here's what this is about.

Carrie Underwood's upcoming album marks her son's singing debut

Carrie Underwood Christmas album 2020 will mark the singing debut of her five-year-old son, Isaiah Fisher. The mother-son duo will collaborate on the classic song, Little Drummer Boy in the album called My Gift. In a virtual interview on Thursday's Today show, Underwood revealed why she had thought of the particular song and also named the album so.

The 37-year-old singer said that whenever she thinks of the song, she pictures Isaiah since the song is very similar to his vibe. She adds that her five-year-old is the kind of kid who will make something for someone solely because they want to gift it and a similar concept runs through the song, Little Drummer Boy. The latter is about a boy who brings whatever he has for Jesus. This is also the reason why Carrie Underwood has decided to name the album, My Gift.

Further in the interview, the singer revealed how she was "the proudest mom in the world". She also opened up about her experience of working with her son on the song. Carrie revealed that Isaiah is "so expressive" and she laughed and cried at the same time hearing his sweet voice sing the classic song.

Carrie Underwood is married to Mike Fisher since the last 10 years after meeting him backstage at one of her concerts in 2008. They celebrated their 10th anniversary on July 10, 2020. The two also have two sons, elder Isaiah, five years and, the younger is Jacob who was born in January 2019.

