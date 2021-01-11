Darshan Raval's Monsoon Track, 'Ek Tarfa', Gets 100 Million Views On YouTube

Darshan Raval and his monsoon special songs have always won many hearts through the years and performs well on all streaming platforms. His monsoon specials, which include Hawa Banke, Baarish Lete Aana, Dil Mera Blast or Tera Zikr, have all been loved widely by his fans around the world and have always proved to be some of his best works. Last year in 2020, his monsoon special track was Ek Tarfa, which has now successfully crossed 100 million views on YouTube.

Darshan Raval’s song Ek Tarfa reaches 100 million views on YouTube

As per sources, "Darshan's tradition of releasing a song every monsoon season is now talk of the town. Every year his fans eagerly await his monsoon special track and his social media accounts are flooded with messages and requests for the same. Last year in July, Darshan released his fifth monsoon track Ek Tarfa which has now crossed 100 million views in just 6 months”.

Talking about this achievement and the making of the song, Darshan said, “Ek Tarfa is special to me in many ways, since it's a monsoon track, we had to release it during lockdown itself. The making of the song was a great and new experience for all of us and I am glad that the audience loved it. 100 million views is an astounding number and it feels surreal as an artist to be receiving so much love and appreciation for my work.”

While Naushad Khan, who is the MD of Indie Music Label, which exclusively releases all of Raval’s chartbusters, said, "Darshan Raval’s monsoon season song has become a ritual of sorts over the last 4-5 years. Fans, as well as industry insiders, await it and so far he has delivered the goods each and every time. Ek Tarfa was released during the time when the lockdown was at its strictest and it became a rage in no time. We are just glad that during those difficult times, the song gave people some much-needed respite and entertainment”.

(With Inputs from PR)

