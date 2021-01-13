'KGF 2' Teaser Crosses Over 140 Million Views And Continues To Grow On YouTube

The makers recently treated fans with the teaser of the much-awaited film KGF 2. With breathtaking visuals and action scenes, the teaser of the Yash-starrer Kannada film sent netizens into a frenzy. However, the teaser has now gone on to garner over 140 million views in just four days of its release. And the views still continue to grow.

This 2-minute long video begins with strong dialogue and intense music. There are shots that offer an insight into the movie's commendable cinematography with scenic views. One can also spot Raveena Tandon as Ramnika Sen in the video. He is seen shooting a shotgun at police cars and then lighting a cigarette with a gun.

Apart from the well-shot portrait of the '80s and Yash setting off vehicles with a heavy-duty gun in style, his face-off with Sanjay Dutt is set to be the highlight of the film set in the Kolar Gold Fields of Bangalore in the '80s. Watch the teaser below.

In a statement to the media, Yash went on to speak about breaking records. He said that the success of Chapter 1 has empowered them to do better. He also hopes that they entertain the existing audience and also widen the fan base with the upcoming film KGF Chapter 2. He also revealed that the agenda is to entertain the audience and keep their fans happy. He added that if in the process of entertaining the audiences they end up breaking some kind of record then it would be an added bonus.

Talking about his co-stars, he said that both Sanjay and Raveena are wonderful to work with. He added that Sanjay sets a perfect example of what one can get with grit and perseverance. He revealed that despite his health condition, Sanjay was very inspired by the professionalism and enthusiasm he displayed towards his role and this film. The actor Raveena, on the other hand, has always been a versatile actor. He said that she is a beautiful, lively, bubbly person and also brought all the warmth and strength onset. The film was set to be released for the first time in October 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed its release. The makers are yet to share a new release date for the film.

