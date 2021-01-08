Allu Arjun And Pooja Hegde's 'Butta Bomma' Clocks In 500 Million Views On YouTube

Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde's 2020 film, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, was one of the very first films that got a theatrical release in the year that went by. Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was also praised by viewers for its individual acts, plotlines, setpieces and musical numbers, to name a few. One of those numbers happen to be the Butta Bomma song, which, as of this writing, has crossed the coveted milestone of 500 million views on YouTube. The video of the Butta Bomma song, which has been crooned by Armaan Malik, can be found below. Additionally, prior to that, the posts by the lead cast members, through which they are celebrating the feat, can also be found below.

Also Read: Allu Arjun Is 'Truly Touched And Humbled' As He Hits 10 Million Followers On Instagram

Butta Bomma YouTube video:

Also Read: Allu Arjun Taken By Surprise With Brahmanandam's 'priceless Gift' For Him On New Year 2021

About Butta Bomma:

Butta Bomma YouTube video found its way to the online realm a few weeks ahead of the film's release in the final days of January last year. The music video essentially tells the quintessential story of a man trying to woo and swoon his lady love, who, in the case of the video above, is Pooja Hegde's Amulya. The choreographer who is responsible for the widely-applauded footwork on the part of the two leads is Jani Master. The musical sequence was filmed at Annapurna Studios, which is based in Hyderabad. The musical number, as was mentioned above, was appreciated by the fans of the singer and the two actors alike. In the weeks that followed the release of the music video, it was observed that Australian cricketing legend David Warner release a video of him and his wife dancing along to the tune of Butta Bomma. The vide suggested that the song has received global recognition. That video can be found below.

Also Read: Pooja Hegde Is All Geared Up For 'New Beginnings In 2021'; Shares Glimpse

About Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo:

Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is a film that belongs to the Action/Drama space and is helmed by Trivikram Srinivas. The film tells the tale of Bantu, a youngster who grows up getting frequent doses of scorn from his father. Moments later, Allu Arjun learns about his actual parentage, who he promptly tracks down. The rest of the plotline of the film is driven by his attempts at carving a permanent place in the family that he truly came from.

Also Read: Allu Arjun Expresses Gratitude On Samantha's Show, Says 'fans' Love Is Unconditional'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.