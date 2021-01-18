Celebrate 10 Years Of Justin Bieber's 'Baby' With This Fun Trivia Quiz

Justin Bieber's iconic song Baby, just completed 10 years today. The song Baby is one of the highly liked music videos as well as one of the highly disliked music videos on Youtube as well. The MV of the song that features Ludacris has 2.3 Billion views on YouTube, the music video has 16 million likes on YouTube, as well as 11 million dislikes. On the song's 10 year anniversary, here is a fun trivia quiz to try and test your knowledge about the Sorry singer.

Justin Bieber's songs trivia

1. Justin Bieber's Baby MV was released when the singer was how many years old?

13

14

16

15

2. Justin Bieber's Baby belonged to an album named ____? What was the name of the album?

Justin Bieber

My World 2.0

My World

Under the Mistletoe

3. Justin Bieber, who is currently one of the most celebrated artists in the U.S., was born in which country?

Russia

Canada

The U.S.A.

Mexico

4. When was the single Baby released?

March 20, 2010

January 18, 2010

March 1, 2010

January 10, 2009

5. As of 2020, what is Justin Bieber's net worth?

$1 Billion

more than $250 million

$100 Billion

more than $300 million

6. What was the name of Bieber's first single?

One Less Lonely Girl

One Time

Baby

Never Say Never

7. Bieber's fourth studio album named Purpose had three Billboard Hot 100 number-one singles, which one of these is not included amongst those three singles?

What Do You Mean?

Sorry

Love Yourself

Purpose

Justin Bieber's trivia quiz answers

1. 16 - Justin Bieber was 16 years old when he released his debut studio album. The album also had the single named Baby. The song instantly debuted at the US Billboard 200 shortly after it was released.

2. My World 2.0 - My World 2.0 is the name of Justin Bieber's debut studio album. The album was released on March 19, 2010. The album was the second half of Bieber's EP, whose first part My World was released in 2009.

3. Canada - Bieber was born in Ontario, Canada and he holds Canadian citizenship.

4. January 18, 2010 - The song Baby was released as the lead single from his debut album on January 18, 2020, thus it completes 10 years today. The track was actually written by Bieber, Christina Milian, Tricky Stewart and R&B singer The-Dream.

5. 4285 million - After the release of his latest album, Changes, Justin Bieber's net worth is $285 million as reported by celebritynetworth.com website

6. One Time - Bieber's first single that released before Baby was "One Time". The song reached number 12 spot on the Canadian Hot 100 within a week of its release in July 2009.

7. Purpose - Bieber's fourth studio album Purpose had three Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single, which included the singles like What Do You Mean?, Sorry, and Love Yourself.

