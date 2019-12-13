Zayn Malik's Wardrobe Has Outfits For Every Occasion

Former One Direction singer Zayn Malik is known for his chartbusters. Along with having done great work in music, Zayn also has a great fashion sense. So much so that he has an outfit for every occasion. Whether it is a casual outing or a Friday night party; Zayn's wardrobe has all the outfits to take cues from. Let us take a look at some of his utterly stylish avatars ever.

Zayn Malik's style evolution

He is wearing a black jacket with a white long tee t-shirt from inside. The Like I Would singer has paired his outfit with black jeans. Zayn Malik is also carrying a black bag. Take a look at his outfit.

This picture is clicked during the photoshoot for a magazine. In the first image, he is seen wearing a black shirt. The Rainberry singer has worn his outfit with a pair of rings on his fingers. The No Candle No Light singer has kept his hair short and shaved the sides of his hair. Apart from this in the second magazine cover, he is wearing a red suit and pant. The Entertainer singer is wearing a black shirt from inside. Zayn Malik has completed her attire by wearing black coloured shoes. Take a look at his handsome photos.

Zayn Malik is wearing a blue suit and pant. From inside he has worn a white shirt. The Too Much singer wore this attire during the Olympic Games Closing Ceremony in 2012. Zayn completed his outfit by wearing a Panama hat. He has coloured left part of his hair strands blonde. Take a look at his stylish outfit.

