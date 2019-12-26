Liam Payne Reacts To Harry Styles Calling Zayn Malik, 'Ringo'!

One Direction band member Liam Payne reacted to Harry Styles calling their former co-member Zayn Malik ‘Ringo’ on SNL. Harry Styles mischievously called the Flames singer after acting forgetful at the live show. Harry Styles becomes the first-ever member to call out on Zayn Malik after his exit in 2015. Now Liam Payne reacts how it was all a funny joke.

Also Read | Liam Payne's 'Live Forever' Has Got A Unique Groove To It And Its Got Fans Going Gaga

Also Read | Liam Payne's Debut Album 'LP1' Becomes A Huge Success; Features Rita Ora, Jonas Blue

Liam Payne was answering a fan question on the interview show Live With Andy Cohen. That is when a fan asked him the question about Harry Styles’ actions on SNL. Liam Payne said, "It is a funny joke at the end of the day, I mean obviously Zayn’s circumstances for leaving were his own and it was a different situation for all of us and I think we all deal differently with it, I thought it was quite funny, whatever Harry Styles mentioned in his monologue.” The interviewer did not disagree and moved on to the next question in the interview. Harry Styles' monologue was a popular one at the time of the release.

Also Read | Liam Payne Celebrates Harry Styles' Achievement As 'Fine Line' Creates History | See Tweet

On the work front

Liam Payne's LP1 released on December 6, 2019. It was one of the most awaited albums of all time. The singer has collaborated with many popular artists like Rita Ora, Quavo, J Balvin, Zedd, Jonas Blue, Cheat Codes and more. His former bandmate Louis Tomlinson also shared some love for the release.

Also Read | Liam Payne Calls Himself The 'Antichrist Version' Of Ex-One Direction Mate Harry Styles

Also Read | Harry Styles-Liam Payne Album Wars: Who Entertained With The Best Album Of The Year?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.