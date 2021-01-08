Ceraardi Calls Out Saweetie For Plagiarising 'Best Friend' From Their 'BFF' Song; Read

Ceraardi duo Emaza Gibson and Saiyr Gibson took to their respective social media handles to call out Saweetie and Doja Cat for plagiarising their song. The music video of Saweetie and Doja Cat's track titled "Best Friend" was officially released yesterday and the song has already been creating a stir on the internet. On Wednesday, January 6, 2021, Doja Cat went on to share a sneak peek of the video and Ceraardi thought that the video looked and sounded like their track titled BFF.

Taking to their respective Instagram handles, Ceraardi went on to share a side-by-side comparison post from their music video and Doja & Saweetie's visuals for the new track Best Friend. They also went on to highlight some similar scenes including them dancing in front of the car and much more. They also went to share snippets of fan reactions where one can notice how they talk about the comparison of the song.

In the reactions, one of the users said, "that new saweetie and doja looks fun but I can't help but think of ceraadi's song they just dropped last year..." While the other one wrote, "look up BFF by ceraadi very similar sounds. that's all imma say”. Along with the post, Ceraardi also went on to comment with many emojis and also tagging them in it. Check out the post below.

About the song

Saweetie and Doja Cat call out to the misogyny and celebrate camaraderie in the new Best Friend video. Best Friend follows Saweetie's previously released single titled Back to the Streets which featured Jhene Aiko. Saweetie said that her upcoming album, Pretty Bitch Music, was born out of the emotions she was experiencing as she made the LP. The club-ready track opens on a pair of poolside loungers as a guy starts hitting on them. They interact subliminally with one another about misogyny and signalling of virtue. Later, in the colourful Dave Meyers-directed clip, they celebrate friendship, take a ride in a bejewelled luxury car, hit the strip club, have a slumber party and more. The song has already gone on to garner heaps of praise from fans and viewers. Watch the video below.

