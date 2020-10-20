Last Updated:

Doja Cat's Birthday: How Well Do You Know The 'Mooo!' Rapper? Take This Quiz To Know

American rapper Doja Cat has turned a year old today. On Doja Cat's birthday, here we have formulated fun Doja Cat's quiz on her life and career. Take the quiz

American rapper Doja Cat has turned a year older today. She is celebrating her 25th birthday on Wednesday, October 21. The LA rapper began her career as a teenager and has now several hit music under her credit. On Doja Cat's birthday, here we have formulated a fun Doja Cat's quiz on her life and career. Guess the following Doja Cat's trivia and check how well do you know the star.

Doja Cat's birthday Quiz:

1) Did you know Doja Car isn't her real name. On Doja Cat's birthday, guess the real name of the rapper?

  • Amala Kendrall Cephus
  • Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini
  • Amala Belcalis Webster
  • Amala Jacques

2) At MTV Video Music Awards 2020, Doja Cat won which of the following mentioned award?

  • Best Direction
  • Song of the Year
  • Push Best New Artist
  • Song of Summer

3) On Doja Cat's birthday, answer where was the rapper born and raised?

  • New York
  • Atlanta
  • Florida
  • Los Angeles

4) Following her birth, Doja Cat and her mother immediately moved to New York, where they lived for five years. However, they returned back to Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles and at age 11 and a half, Doja lived in a spiritual hermitage for nearly four years. Which religion did she practise in these years?

  • Hinduism
  • Judaism
  • Buddhism
  • Christianity

5) Doja Cat began making music as a teenager. She released her debut extended play when she was just 17. What was the name of her EP?

  • Meow
  • Purrr!
  • Juicy
  • Tia Tamara
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

6) Doja Cat rose to fame as an internet meme back in 2018 with one of her novelty songs that went viral online. What was the name of the song?

  • Purrr!
  • Rules
  • Moo
  • Candy

7) Which American rapper dissed Doja Cat in his 2020 single, with the lyrics “We goin’ ultra black/ unapologetically black/ The opposite of Doja Cat”.

  • Tyler, the Creator
  • The Wiggles
  • Tekashi 69
  • Nas

8) After gaining mainstream recognition in 2018, Doja Cat sparked controversy on social media when her Twitter account history revealed the usage of which slurs?

  • Homophobic
  • Racist
  • Sexist
  • Misogynistic

9) Which of the following music artist has collaborated with Doja Cat?

  • Travis Scott
  • Tyga
  • Trippie Redd
  • Pop Smoke

10) Which of the following mentioned artist has not collaborated with Doja Cat?

  • Bebe Rexha
  • Lil Wayne
  • J Cole
  • The Weekend
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Doja Cat's birthday quiz answer Key:

  1. Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini
  2. Push Best New Artist
  3. Los Angeles
  4. Hinduism
  5. Purrr!
  6. Moo
  7. Nas
  8. Homophobic
  9. Tyga
  10. J Cole

