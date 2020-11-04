Nas Slams Social Media For Blowing Doja Cat Out Of Proportion

American rapper, Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones, popularly known as Nas, recently talked about the time when he took a shot at Doja Cat on a song. The rapper comes forward to explain his side in this and stated how he felt during that time. Let’s take a look at what Nas shared in his interview.

According to the recent reports by NME, Nas claimed that the reason for the tensions between him and Doja Cat was social media as he had previously stated that he did not have any issues with Doja Cat. During the interview with NME, Nas said that he has been away so when he mentions someone’s name who is popular, people are going to talk about it. Talking about his song, he stated that he hears that people do it all the time but no one makes a big deal about it as he doesn’t put out records a lot. Nas also stated that he has no idea in what world these stars live anymore as he has been rapping the same way he did when he was on the block. Nas also mentioned that now it is a new world and whatever he says, it takes off with social media and he cannot do anything about it.

One of Nas’ songs, Ultra Black went viral a while ago as its controversial lyrics prompted the netizens that Nas is taking a dig at Doja Cat’s earlier controversial video about racism. The lyrics of Nas’ song are “We goin’ ultra Black, unapologetically black/ The opposite of Doja Cat, Michael Blackson black”. Nas also explained his side while writing these lyrics and said when he appeared on Power 106. He stated that he was just saying a rhyme that rhymes with the word ‘ultra black’ in his song and clarified that it's all love and he never thought about it. He also clarified it by saying that they play with words.

Nas songs

Fans find Nas' songs amazing and some of the most popular ones in his list are If I Ruled The World (Imagine That), Made You Look, Cops Shot The Kid, Halftime, The World Is Yours, The Message, Bridging The Gap, etc.

Who is Doja Cat?

For those who are wondering who is Doja Cat, she is an American singer and rapper who became popular by an internet meme on her song Mooo!. Later she came up with several songs such as Candy, So High, Juicy, Say So, Like That and a few others.

Image Source- Nas Fanpage Instagram and Doja Cat Instagram

