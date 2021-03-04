Chance The Rapper Defends Megan Markle As She Gets Trolled Over Royal Family Feud

Chance the Rapper has defended the former Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle after she was accused by Royal staff members of bullying them. Megan Markle and Prince Harry are set to appear in the first-ever interview on CBS with Oprah Winfrey which will air on Sunday, March 7. Taking to Twitter, Chance wrote, "Do y’all find yourselves getting mad as HELL every time they talk sideways about Duchess Meghan?" Take a look at the tweet here.

Do y’all find yourselves getting mad as HELL every time they talk sideways about the Duchess Meghan? — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) March 3, 2021

Chance The Rapper defends Megan Markle over 'bullying' controversy

Chance The Rapper's response comes after a feature in the British daily newspaper The Times claimed that the Duchess of Sussex was named as a bully by one of her close advisers during her time as a working royal at Kensington Palace. According to the news outlet, Megan Markle drove two of her personal assistants out of Kensington Palace while also "undermining" the confidence of a third staff member. Another report had claimed that Meghan Markle allegedly wore earrings gifted to her by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, soon after the murder of Saudi based US journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Twitter users were infuriated with the release of such sensational stories, where many have criticised the outlet and other English media channels for attacking Megan Markle to generate controversy and disturb the harmony of the Royal Family just prior to Megan and Harry's interview with Oprah. British solicitor Nazir Afzal said on Twitter, “5 White Men discussing how Meghan Markle killed Khashoggi with her earrings, bullied people like the Home Secretary, & has scared the living daylights out of the establishment without having said anything, yet. Misogyny & Racism is a toxic mix.”

5 White Men discussing how Meghan Markle killed Khashoggi with her ear rings, bullied people like the Home Secretary, & has scared the living daylights out of the establishment without having said anything, yet



Misogyny & Racism is a toxic mix pic.twitter.com/GsBwdIBLH8 — nazir afzal (@nazirafzal) March 3, 2021

More about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah

Prince Harry and Megan Markle will appear in the upcoming interview with Oprah Winfrey titled Meghan and Harry: A Primetime Special. The special will air on the CBS network on March 7 as Megan Markle talks about tensions in the Royal Family post the couple's exit as Royals from January 8, last year. Markle will also be candid about stepping into Royal life, motherhood, philanthropic work and about her life under immense public pressure, among other things. Later, she will be joined by Prince Harry, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will also talk about their plans to move permanently to the US to raise their family.

