Charlie Puth's Breakup Playlist That Definitely Needs Your 'Attention'

Charlie Puth released his debut single, Marvin Gaye featuring Meghan Trainor in 2015. Since then, the American singer and songwriter has been churning success in pop culture. Charlie became a raging sensation with the success of his song videos and also after performing on Ellen Degeneres' show.

He later began contributing to songs and albums for other artists and performed many solo hits. Here are some of Charlie Puth's top breakup songs that will remind you of your ex.

We Don't Talk Anymore Ft. Selena Gomez

We Don't Talk Anymore is one of the best Charlie Puth's songs released in 2016. Co-written by Jacob Kasher, the third single from Nine Track Mind was Puth’s attempt at a hot break-up single. Seems like it was a great success as it peaked at number nine on the US Billboard Hot 100. Selena Gomez and Charlie Puth's combined effort resulted in gaining 2.3 billion views on YouTube.

Attention

The two-year-old song Attention has gained over one billion of viewership on YouTube. The breakup song is co-written by Jacob Kasher. Charlie Puth's Attention toped at number five on Billboard Hot 100.

Done For Me Ft. Kehlani

Done For Me is also one of the best heartbreak singles of Charlie Puth. His smooth vocals dip in and out of falsetto while describing post-relationship fallout. The song also features Kehlani and is the third single from Voicenotes.

How Long

The 2017 release is the second single from Charlie Puth’s second studio album Voicenotes in 2015. The song peaked at number 21 on the US Billboard Hot 100. How Long has over 540 million views. It features Charlie Puth dancing in the street, walking on walls and defying gravity.

Promo Image Credits - Charlie Puth Instagram

