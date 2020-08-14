Charlie Puth & Blackbear's ‘Hard On Yourself’ Out Now, Fans Call It A 'masterpiece'

The famous American singer, Charlie Puth is finally out with his new song, Hard on Yourself. This song has also been graced by DJ Blackbear. While Puth last released Girlfriend in June 2020, Hard on Yourself is his latest single. The lyrics of Hard on Yourself have been penned by Charlie Puth and Blackbear. Further, Puth has also composed the music of this song. You can check out Charlie Puth’s latest song here:

Hard on Yourself fan reactions

Charlie Puth’s songs often make it to the top charts. Hard on Yourself also seems to hold the same promise since it has mostly received positive reviews as of yet. While the song has become viral, several have also showered love and appreciation. While one fan appreciated Charlie Puth’s collaboration with DJ Blackbear, another felt that it was an extremely positive song. Further, a Twitter user felt that the song was so good that it needed to be in the museum. You can check out some of the fan reactions here:

me after listening to #hardonyourself

reply if this would be your reaction too :) pic.twitter.com/Tdg9nCrhgo — cuteputh (@cuteputh1) August 13, 2020

This isn’t a song, this is a masterpiece that should be in a museum âœ¨âœ¨âœ¨ #hardonyourself pic.twitter.com/f1fNvc90eH — GHALA (@superghala1) August 13, 2020

Source: Hard on Yourself Youtube video

Charlie Puth’s Instagram

Charlie Puth has actively been promoting Hard on Yourself on his Instagram account. Recently, the Attention singer took to Instagram to promote his new song. The post shared by Puth featured a silhouette of a lady who appears to be in the shower. Further, the picture also showcased the name of the song and its artists. Charlie captioned the post as, “From an Instagram beat I made in 10 minutes...to a full song just a couple weeks later. Hard on Yourself by @bear and I is out everywhere THIS FRIDAY”. Several fans showered their love on the Instagram post by liking and commenting on it. You can check out Charlie Puth’s Instagram post here:

You can check out some of the comments here:

Source: Charlie Puth’s Instagram

As of yesterday, Charlie Puth shared three photographs that featured Blackbear and Charlie himself. The two styled themselves in casual outfits for the Instagram post. Charlie appears to be wearing a black jacket paired with white inner-wear. He wore grey tracks and completed his look with a pair of sports shoes. On the other hand, Blackbear styled himself in a blue T-shirt and a pair of black pants. He completed his look with a white cap. Charlie captioned the post as, “Hard on yourself with @bear is out tonight. produced by me”. You can check out the Instagram post here:

Promo Image Source: Charlie Puth and Blackbear’s Instagram

